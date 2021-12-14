Lockstep Named 2021 Startup of the Year
Connected Accounting Cloud Wins Financial Services Category in BIG Awards for BusinessSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockstep, the world’s first connected accounting platform, today announced it has been named Startup of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the BIG Awards for Business Financial Services category. Lockstep recently won the Titan Awards, and was also listed as a finalist for both the SaaS Awards and the Finovate Awards.
“Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are going beyond merely adapting and instead choosing to rewrite the rules and accelerate change,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community.”
Now in its ninth year of celebrating innovation, the BIG Awards for Business are considered the original open source awards program. First launched in 2012, this diverse industry awards program rewards companies of various sizes in all major industries, and offers companies, their products, their people and their tactics a chance to be globally recognized by panels of business veterans and leaders.
“Lockstep’s recognition for these industry awards showcases how critical a connected accounting ecosystem is for all businesses in every industry,” said Melissa Hendrick, EVP of Marketing at Lockstep. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration across businesses, and to taking this momentum into the new year.”
Lockstep customers improve cash flow by more than 30 percent by removing the friction caused by manual processes between accounts receivable and accounts payable teams. For more information on Lockstep please visit: https://lockstep.io
For more information on the BIG Awards for Business, please visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/big-awards-for-business
About Lockstep:
Award-winning Lockstep connects the world’s finance teams so they can work better together. Founded in 2019, Lockstep eliminates cash traps and leaks created from manual synchronization of books between B2B trading partners. Based in Seattle, Lockstep’s connected accounting cloud empowers trusted, compliant accounting relationships between businesses of all sizes. High-performance companies large and small run their collections with Lockstep.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
