NetCentrics Wins Best CEO Award in National Ranking
Part of 5th Annual ‘Best Places to Work Awards’ by Comparably
To score high enough to make our annual 'Best CEO' list is not an easy feat, and Kenny Cushing did just that. It is a testament to the fact that NetCentrics employees value his leadership style”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading provider of cybersecurity services to government and industry, today announced that Kenny Cushing, CEO, has received a “Best CEO” award from the workplace sentiment site Comparably. The award is based on verified employee reviews and compares CEOs managing companies of the same size across the United States.
— Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO
“This award is an honor, and I look forward to maintaining the high levels of trust extended to me. NetCentrics is advancing at warp speed because of the hard work, dedication, and integrity of the team members here,” says Mr. Cushing.
Cushing adds: “Our company serves mission-focused organizations throughout the U.S. Government. Our leadership in emerging technologies continues to demand intense collaboration, so this award is a vote of confidence from the team.”
Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from employees working across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small. The ranking is based solely on the sentiment ratings of their top leaders. The list is segmented by Top 50 large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 small/mid-size businesses (less than 500 employees).
“NetCentrics’ ‘Best CEO’ award demonstrates how employees value Mr. Cushing’s leadership style and approach. Few companies score high enough to make this distinction,” says Comparably CEO Jason Nazar.
The “Best CEO” awards are based on anonymous employee sentiment ratings. Employee participation was not required and there were no employee incentives associated with participating.
This award comes shortly after NetCentrics announced additional management-level changes. Among new additions this month are Mohammad Samha, formerly of the U.S. Department of Homeland of Security, and Ty Henrichsmeyer of Amazon. John Felker, the former Assistant Director for Integrated Operations, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) joined the company’s Advisory Board in November, 2021.
ABOUT THE NETCENTRICS SERVICE SUITE
NetCentrics delivers cybersecurity, telecommunications, and enterprise IT services for large-scale government agencies, national defense, and private industry. Services include:
CYBERSECURITY: Building, deploying, and protecting mission-critical digital infrastructure with forward-looking, emerging technology;
TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Planning, scaling, and securing vital communication systems necessary for daily operations;
ENTERPRISE IT: Modernizing, optimizing, and hardening physical and digital assets to enhance security and economic output.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics (www.netcentrics.com), established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, telecommunications and enterprise IT for the federal government and private industry. The company holds several contract vehicles for work with the federal government. The company has hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C.
ABOUT COMPARABLY
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
Katie McCaskey
NetCentrics
+1 703-714-7345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other