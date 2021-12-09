Biotech Showcase™ 2022 to Bring Global Life Science Executives, Investors Back Together Investing and Collaboration
In its 14th year, Biotech Showcase™ is the investor conference that drives the future of biotech innovation, digital medicine, and collaboration.
Each year, we look forward to connecting our existing and potential partners as we come together to discuss the latest industry trends, while helping to facilitate investment and deal-making”NEW YORK & CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 14th year, Biotech Showcase™ - the investor conference that drives the future of biotech innovation, digital medicine, and collaboration - will take place in-person in San Francisco from January 10-12, 2022, and virtually from January 17-19, 2022. To make the experience as valuable and seamless as possible, Biotech Showcase offers innovative company presentations, face-to-face networking, in-person and virtual one-to-one meetings, highly relevant panel sessions, and access to recorded company presentations and on-demand content.
Going live nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first started, the 2022 program will feature insights from top investors and biopharma executives by:
-Examining how the biopharma industry can accelerate drug discovery and manufacturing to prepare for future pandemics.
-Providing updates in hot therapeutic areas such as oncology, CNS, cell and gene therapy, rare disease.
-Exploring how COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of all things digital.
Known for its ability to connect global life science executives and investors during healthcare’s busiest week of the year, the 2022 edition delivers enhanced value and convenience for attendees. This year, the full Biotech Showcase family of events - Biotech Showcase, Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase, China Showcase and Seed Showcase - will all take place concurrently at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square offering even greater convenience and collaboration opportunities while conveying the industry’s broad promise of innovation.
“Biotech Showcase continues to be the place where industry leaders, investors, biotech and pharmaceutical companies can come together to collaborate, address the most relevant opportunities and challenges, fuel investment to drive innovation, and build the relationships to accelerate drug development," says Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. “There’s a strong desire for people to safely gather and enjoy a much-needed collaborative experience, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity.”
“Each year, we look forward to connecting our existing and potential partners as we come together to discuss the latest industry trends, while helping to facilitate investment and deal-making,” said Tina Gunnink, Managing Director, EBD Group US. "It will be exciting to bring conference attendees back to Biotech Showcase in person again, while offering a convenient virtual alternative for those unable to attend in person.”
Last year’s virtual event included 2,500 attendees, with more than 300 company presentations and 850 investors. Organizers have designed a program to provide industry updates and insights from leading executives and advisors as well as key sessions. To maximize convenience to attendees, company presentations and select on demand content will be released up to five weeks prior to the event, providing interested parties with the opportunity to access company presentations, thought-leadership, and specialized sessions. A full list of conference participants and sponsors can be found here.
For more information or to register for the event, visit www.biotechshowcase.com.
About Demy-Colton
Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science. Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Aside from Biotech Showcase™, its investor and specialized events include BioFuture™, CEO Summit Europe™, and CEO Summit Napa™, Demy-Colton Virtual Salons, and CEO Virtual Dialogues. Its events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision makers, investors, and thought leaders. Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow.
About EBD Group
EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
