Crownhill Packaging Celebrates 35 Years of Packaging Success and Expertise
The custom packaging solutions provider looks to the future with a renewed focus on sustainability and corporate values.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging is bringing 2021 to a close by proudly celebrating 35 years in the North American packaging industry and reflecting on the corporate values that will take them into the future.
Founded in Canada in November 1986 with just one employee, Crownhill now operates four offices in two countries, having expanded operations into the United States in 2008, then joining the Packaging Distributors of America in 2011 as their first and only member operating in both nations. In 2009, Crownhill became parent company to Canadian moving supply business Dollies and Boxes Unlimited.
Crownhill Packaging is proudly headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, one of the most multi-cultural and diverse cities in the world.
Having built up three and a half decades of insight and expertise, Crownhill is working to enrich the packaging industry through the pursuit of forward-thinking projects and policies. That includes the development of Right Mailers™, a patent pending evaluation system designed for businesses and delivery services to right-size their shipping packaging and improve their chances of First Delivery.
A vital part of those forward-thinking policies also includes ensuring that Crownhill and its customers benefit from environmentally conscious business practices and sustainable packaging offerings, such as eco-friendly mailers and cold chain products.
Recognizing that even online actions have their effects, Crownhill’s digital assets are also now entirely climate neutral through their participation in a carbon offset program with ClimatePartner.
Crownhill credits their continued success on these fronts to the diversity of their workplace and the inclusive backgrounds, educations, and points of view of the people who work there. Their efforts and dedication have shaped the Corporate Values that Crownhill lives by today:
1. We are Customer-Centric; everything we do is focused on providing the best customer experience possible. If we serve the customer everything else will fall into place.
2. At our core we are all Entrepreneurs. The spirit to build, create, problem solve, work autonomously, and most importantly be accountable drives all our actions.
3. We are committed to being Agile, whether its decision making or responsiveness we will commit to a position and act quickly. Having a sense of urgency in everything we do is what makes us stand out amongst our peers.
4. We believe Family is one of the most important principles in our business. We treat each other like family members, and we recognize that personal family responsibilities are a priority for all individuals.
5. To stand out from the competition we must Innovate in all areas of our business. Pushing the boundaries of what is possible for our industry will continue to drive the success of our business into the future.
6. Our value proposition to our clients is built on a foundation of Collaboration. We can accomplish our collective goals and continue to succeed if we work together as a team and build each other up in the face of great challenges.
7. Everything we do is rooted in delivering Quality. Whether it is a product, a service, or an experience we are constantly striving to ensure that everything is done at the highest level of quality.
“For 35 years, Crownhill has been fortunate to live by a vision centered on providing incredible service, insight and value,” says Ken Wong, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging. “That vision is a vital part of our DNA, and why we’ve been able to build such impactful, trusting, and lasting relationships with our customers.”
Crownhill Packaging is one of the largest full-service custom packaging solutions providers in North America. Offering comprehensive packaging design, testing, and supply services, Crownhill Packaging is ISO 9001:2015 registered, ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) Test Lab certified, a certified partner in the Amazon APASS network, and proud member of Packaging Distributors of America. Equipped to develop material neutral solutions for customers that help eliminate damage, minimize package dimension, and reduce environmental impact, Crownhill Packaging focuses on the most critical part of any e-commerce transaction: the consumer experience.
Visit the Crownhill Packaging site to learn more about their mission, expertise, and sustainability efforts. Packaging Solutions Start Here®
Media Dept
Media@CHP
email us here