Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode UEM honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode UEM has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Apu Pavithran, CEO of Hexnode UEM has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Apu Pavithran is the founder and CEO of Hexnode UEM, a unified endpoint management solution designed to simplify device management in the workplace. Hexnode is the culmination of Mr. Pavithran's passion for entrepreneurship coupled with an interest in enterprise security. A firm believer in sharing the wealth of knowledge, he often tries to take a little time off to meet with young entrepreneurs to lend an ear to their queries and give some pointers. Mr. Pavithran has been recognized in the IT management community as a consultant, speaker, thought leader and a firm advocate of IT governance and Information security management. He has been highlighted by media including Forbes tech council, Entrepreneur India, Security Boulevard, Security Magazine, Vator News, and Your Story.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
