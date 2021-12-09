Sohaib Zahid, CEO of Railz honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Sohaib Zahid, CEO of Railz has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— World Biz Magazine
Sohaib Zahid, CEO of Railz has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Sohaib Zahid is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Railz. Sohaib is a serial entrepreneur with a decade of successful experience in building teams, products and companies. He focuses on Sales and Marketing. Prior to founding Railz, Sohaib founded Vanhawks, where he led product, sales and operations. Vanhawks was acquired in 2016. Originally from Pakistan, Sohaib dropped out of medical school to pursue entrepreneurship and is a strong believer in open access to data. Outside of work, Sohaib enjoys time with his family, and nerds out on air-cooled engines.
Sohaib Zahid commented, “We’re honoured to have Railz featured in World Biz Magazine. We truly appreciate WBM recognizing our strides in innovation through the annual WBM Top CEOs in Innovation 2021 award.”
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH SOHAIB ZAHID, CEO OF RAILZ: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/sohaib-zahid-ceo-of-railz-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
View the full list of 100 winners here: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/top-100-innovation-ceos-of-2021-world-biz-magazine
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
