Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
— World Biz Magazine
Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Sanjay Brahmawar became Software AG's Chief Executive Officer in August 2018. He leads Software AG in a new era of digitalization, a time when digital connections via integration, APIs, the Internet of Things and analytics are increasingly important to ensure business continuity. Before joining Software AG, Brahmawar served as general manager for global revenue at IBM’s Watson IoT and managed the global business of data analytics and artificial intelligence software products in that capacity. He previously held GM, Vice President and Executive Partner roles within various IBM businesses.
Brahmawar brings hands-on IoT expertise, a wealth of international experience and technical know-how blended with an entrepreneurial vision to Software AG. Prior to IBM, he served at PwC, Fedex, DSM and Honda. He is a frequent guest speaker at industry events and conferences where he demonstrates the value of the connected IoT ecosystem and his obsession for customer-centric innovations that can deliver unprecedented organizational performance.
Brahmawar earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from University of Leeds. He is a citizen of the world, born in India, and having worked and lived in England, Finland, Belgium, Holland and Germany. An avid cyclist and runner, Brahmawar resides in Darmstadt, Germany.
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH SANJAY BRAHMAWAR, CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SOFTWARE AG: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/sanjay-brahmawar-ceo-and-chairman-of-software-ag-interview
View the full list of 100 winners here: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/top-100-innovation-ceos-of-2021-world-biz-magazine
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
Read the current issue of World Biz Magazine here.
John West
World Biz Magazine
07934176331
email us here