Jim Anderson, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Jim Anderson, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
Jim Anderson, CEO of Lattice Semiconductor has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Jim Anderson is Lattice Semiconductor’s President and Chief Executive Officer and serves on the company’s Board of Directors. He joined Lattice in September 2018 and focused the company on its mission as the leader in low power programmable solutions. Since then, the company accelerated its cadence of innovative product introductions and achieved record profitability.
Prior to joining Lattice, Jim served as the senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s Computing and Graphics business group, where he was responsible for global sales, marketing, and engineering. While at AMD, Jim drove a transformation that brought disruptive new products to market and generated industry-leading revenue growth. Prior to AMD, Jim held a broad range of leadership positions spanning general management, engineering, sales, marketing, and corporate strategy at companies including Intel, Broadcom (formerly Avago Technologies), and LSI Corporation.
Jim serves on the Board of Directors of Sierra Wireless, a leader in edge-to-cloud solutions. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association, as well as the MIT Sloan Americas Executive Board and the Dean’s Advisory Board for the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota. Jim was previously a member of the Board of Directors of Qylur Intelligent Systems, a privately held AI/IoT security systems company.
Jim holds an MBA and Master of Science in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He holds four patents for innovations in computer architecture.
Jim Anderson commented, “Thank you to World Biz Magazine for this recognition and to the entire Lattice team for their dedication making Lattice the technology innovation leader we are today. The Lattice team is absolutely amazing, and their innovative spirit drives us and allows us to bring incredible technology to our thousands of customers every day.”
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
