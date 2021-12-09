Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Brigitte Courtehoux, CEO of Free2move has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Brigitte Courtehoux is Chief Executive Officer of Free2move and was appointed, in January 2021, to the Top Executive Team of Stellantis. She has built her career, first during 3 years at “Electricité de France”, and then in the automotive industry at Groupe PSA, on operations, projects, quality and business fields.
She joined Groupe PSA in 1998 and held Planning and Quality Manager positions in various car projects. In 2006, she became Chief of Staff of PSA Quality Director. In 2008 and 2009, she was Vice President Head of world-wide Quality Control Tower. Between 2010 and 2013, as Global Project Director, she successfully managed and launched the Peugeot Crossover “2008” in the European, Latin American and Chinese markets. In September 2013, Brigitte Courtehoux was appointed as Senior Vice President, head of Mobility and Connected Services Business Unit. She launched the Free2move brand in September 2016. In 2018, she became Executive Vice President and a member of Groupe PSA’s Global Executive Committee. At the beginning of 2020, her scope of responsibility was enlarged with the Business Lab (Groupe PSA’s new business incubator).
Brigitte Courtehoux holds an engineering degree from the “Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble” and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris Business School.
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
