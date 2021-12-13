ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment present Riiyoo & Lil Lee “Snake On Her” | Music Service
ArtRevSol & Sixx Entertainment are honored to submit Riiyoo & Lil Lee hot new single “Snake on Her”.
— Riiyoo & Lil Lee
Riiyoo & Lil Lee the hot new emerging duo, hailing from the hip hop mecca of Atlanta, GA are coming fresh off the release of their first full-length project “Unavailable” which features Atlanta legends like VL Deck & Trouble; and is available for streaming everywhere.
Riiyoo & Lil Lee drop off the stand-out track, "Snake On Her." The StarDustSzn and Wylo produced banger pays homage to the ladies. With a smooth delivery and mesmerizing hook, the duo over-deliver.
It’s quickly becoming no surprises that these childhood friends turned business partners and now complimenting each other, Riiyoo & Lil Lee, are quickly becoming known as the "Next To Blow Rap Duo."
Head over to Riiyoo & Lil Lee YouTube page and make sure to subscribe and hit that notifications bell cause the visuals for "Snake on Her" are on the way and you won't want to miss it!!
Make sure to stay in tune with Riiyoo & Lil Lee as they prepare an onslaught of new music and content for the new year.
Links: https://linktr.ee/RiiyooandLilLee
Contact: flygirlstatusllc@gmail.com
