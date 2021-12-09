Monroe County Constable Faces Official Misconduct, Official Oppression Charges

MACON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Monroe County constable, on charges of official misconduct and official oppression.

On June 4th, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation that on or around April 2nd, Monroe County Constable Derek Sircy portrayed himself as a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and ATF agent in Macon County. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Sircy used powers under his official capacity, outside of his jurisdiction as a constable for Monroe County.

On December 6th, the case was presented to the Macon County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Derek Lane Sircy (DOB 08/12/1989) with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Official Oppression. On December 8th, Sircy was served the indictments and booked into the Macon County Jail on a $3,500 bond.