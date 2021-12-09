Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs GmbH honored by World Biz Magazine Awards with "Top 100 Innovation CEO" Award
Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs GmbH has been announced as a “Top 100 Innovation CEO - 2021” by World Biz Magazine.
It’s an honor to receive this award and have castLabs recognized for driving innovation in OTT, content security, video players, content preparation, and custom cloud services.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biz Magazine Annual Awards
Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs GmbH has been selected by the Judges of World Biz Magazine's annual awards to be a recipient of the Top 100 Innovation CEOs Award - 2021. This selection follows a stringent process that evaluated over 40,000 nominees to select the exclusive list of 100 winners.
Michael Stattmann is a co-founder, CEO and CTO at castLabs GmbH, a company specializing in digital video delivery solutions. With over 20 years of technical development expertise and over 15 years of entrepreneurship, Michael pioneers software and cloud services for Media & Entertainment businesses to deliver premium content to customers with player technology, content protection and DRM licensing, and encoding/packaging services.
Michael also carries thorough understanding of digital video distribution and mobile TV ecosystems and technologies, especially in the area of security, business models and business integration leveraging OTT adaptive and low latency streaming, multicast and broadcast video delivery technologies. Being CEO and CTO, he is not only leading the technical development at castLabs, he is also putting castLabs’ technologies into a broader business context when talking to customers, investors, partners, and staff.
Michael Stattmann commented, “It’s an honor to receive this award and have castLabs recognized for driving innovation in OTT, content security, video players, content preparation, and custom cloud services. We strive to help conquer video challenges by having a team of experts and also partnering with leading technology companies across the video delivery industry.”
READ WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL STATTMANN, CEO OF CASTLABS: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/michael-stattmann-ceo-of-castlabs-interview-with-wbm-top-100-innovation-ceo
View the full list of 100 winners here: https://www.worldbizmagazine.net/post/top-100-innovation-ceos-of-2021-world-biz-magazine
ABOUT THE TOP 100 INNOVATION CEO AWARDS
World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. It recognizes product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. It also recognizes individuals showing exceptional commercial insight and market integrity. Sustainability forms a key cornerstone of the awards and is an integral part of the selection criteria. This year over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted and following a stringent evaluation process, only 100 winners were selected. The awards are of the highest integrity, there is no cost to participate therefore winners are selected strictly based upon merit.
www.worldbizmagazine.net/worldbizinnovationceoawards
ABOUT WORLD BIZ MAGAZINE
We produce an elite magazine for boardrooms globally. Our articles are world-class and meet the most rigorous standards that are set for us by our Editorial Board which consists of a mix of business journalists and business leaders. We pride ourselves on delivering a high quality readership experience - packed with intelligent articles combined with energising CEO interviews. World Biz Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stake-holders with information that will drive their business success while serving as a forum for collaboration on innovation and social responsibility.
