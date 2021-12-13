ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present Flash E Williams “Simple” | Music Service

Submit Release
ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present Georgetown, SC native Flash E Williams and his new single “Simple”.

Invest, repeat, buy low, sell high/ Go big, scared money, fall off, well dry”
— Flash E Williams
GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present Georgetown, SC native Flash E Williams and his new single “Simple”.

Growing up in a small rural town with a tight knit community Flash E Williams established an intense work ethic cutting grass, chopping wood and whatever else he could do in order to hustle and get that bag. That same work ethic has and will continue to aide in Flash E Williams establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, blazing a new trail and knocking down barriers for his team to follow.

“Simple” is a great example of how Flash E Williams is blazing his own trail with it’s dreamy and hypnotic beat; that still having that has the hard hitting bass we love about hip hop combine with his lyricism.

Flash E Williams continues to prove himself a linguist with knowledge beyond his years. His ability to infuse such knowledge into his rhymes continues to go unmatched on this Young Hood produced beat.

Stay tuned for more music and merch by following Flash E Williams on all streaming and social platforms.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/FlashEWilliams
Contact Info: zionshallrise@gmail.com

