Traffic alert – VSP Middlesex

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Middlesex

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

McCullough Hill Rd is impassable in the area of 548 McCullough Hill Rd due to a car fire.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

