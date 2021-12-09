Thrust Flight Boosts Their Piper Archer Order to An Even Dozen
With over 14 New Airplanes on Order, Thrust Flight is Preparing to Train Hundreds of New Airline PilotsADDISON, TEXAS, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrust Flight® Group, a professional flight academy based at the Addison Airport, is thrilled to announce the addition of 5 brand new Piper Archer Aircraft arriving in 2022 in order to meet rising demand.
This comes off the heels of a previous order of 7 of the same aircraft ordered just two months ago. This brings the total to 12 Piper Archers that will arrive in 2022.
With the growth of the aviation industry and the ongoing pilot shortage, more aircraft are needed to meet the demand for flight training. The purchase of 12 Piper Archers is a total investment of $5.4 million that will result in more pilots and the creation of jobs in the North Texas area. These airplanes will operate at Thrust Flight’s Texas locations in Addison (ADS) and Dennison (GYI).
These factory new, all-glass aircraft, arriving in the second and third quarter of 2022, will come equipped with the G1000 avionics suite and include full air conditioning to help pilots and students stay comfortable in the Texas heat.
“Every day we have more and more people reaching out to us about becoming airline pilots, said Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight. “To meet this growing demand we’re adding 12 Piper archers to our fleet in addition to other aircraft. We can’t wait to get these planes in the air as we create more pilots.”
About Thrust Flight:
Thrust Flight is a leading flight school with multiple locations in North Texas. They offer flight instruction services for many different aviation ratings and certificates. Through their airline partnerships and flagship program, Zero Time to Airline®, they fully prepare flight students for a career at the airlines.
About Piper Aircraft
Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600SLS, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance, value, and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class Seneca V, Archer LX, and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, Arrow, Seminole, and Seneca V aircraft form the most complete technically advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company’s website at www.piper.com.
