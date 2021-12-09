Desert Botanicals® Hair Care to Exhibit at the Phoenix Festival of the Arts
Desert Botanicals® announces its participation at the Phoenix Festival of the Arts occurring this weekend at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
There are a lot of very talented artists in Arizona so it was really important for us to participate in this event, show our support and help these artists get the attention they deserve.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 9, 2021: Desert Botanicals® announces its participation at the Phoenix Festival of the Arts occurring this Saturday and Sunday at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. The free event will host over 150 Arizona artists displaying their works and include performances by fingerstyle guitarist John Calvert, the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, the School of Rock, Amelia McLean, The Color 8 Band and much more. In addition, some of the Greater Phoenix Areas favorite food trucks will be on site along with coffee stations and drinks offered by Dos Cabezas WineWorks and the Hensley Beverage Company.
— John Ritchie, President of Desert Botanicals
“We are really excited to support the local Phoenix area artist community,” said John Ritchie President of Desert Botanicals. “There are a lot of very talented artists in Arizona so it was really important for us to participate in this event, show our support and help these artists get the attention they deserve. As an added bonus, this exciting venue provides us a fun way to showcase our new hair care products with a community that knows the importance of only using socially and environmentally responsible premium products,” added Ritchie.
According to Renee Aguilar, Marketing Manager of the Phoenix Center for the Arts, “The Phoenix Festival of the Arts started in 2012 and we’ve had lots of great years in the past, but after having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19, this weekend may be our most special event yet. It’s not easy to pursue one’s artistic talent, so it is really important to provide our talented artists with a way to display and sell their valuable works. Our Festival is special because in addition to the artists, talented musicians, restauranters and local companies like Desert Botanicals can showcase the unique things they have to offer.”
Desert Botanicals will be highlighting their new propylene glycol free full-wet line including a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, leave-in hair serum, detangler product line. Desert Botanicals has created special holiday product configurations including a shampoo conditioner pre-wrapped holiday gift set and a complete travel bag and assortment especially suited for Christmas stocking stuffers and family exchange gifts. All of Desert Botanicals products include the finest natural ingredients from the Sonoran Desert and latest polymer-science technology delivering luxurious hair care protection, conditioning, and management.
To purchase SonoranShine products go to www.dbotanicals.com/shop Enter coupon code: DESERTBOTANICALS to receive a 20% off discount and get free shipping on orders of $50 and above.
Desert Botanicals on-line store: www.dbotanicals.com/shop
To learn about propylene glycol and its potential as an allergen read our blog on the topic: https://dbotanicals.com/worried-you-have-a-propylene-glycol-pg-allergy-3-key-questions/
Article by Cosmetics Design on Desert Botanicals propylene glycol free product line: https://www.cosmeticsdesign.com/Article/2021/10/13/Desert-Botanicals-releases-new-propylene-glycol-free-hair-care-line
About Desert Botanicals
Founded in Arizona in 2019, Desert Botanicals is committed to socially responsible development of the highest quality and performance hair care products. By reflecting the incredible capabilities of botanicals found in the Sonoran Desert and similar geographies, Desert Botanicals leads the way in taking the hair care industry in a new direction.
Desert Botanicals’ Mission Statement incorporates three key elements:
• To create the finest hair care products by carefully balancing nature, nutrition and technology.
• To utilize ingredients that reflect the spirit of Arizona and the Sonoran Desert
• To assist areas of need in our community.
We’re committed to socially responsible development and production of our products. That’s why everything we do is Cruelty Free, Paraben free, Recyclable and Benefits our Community.
www.dbotanicals.com
Media Inquiries:
info@dbotanicals.com
John Ritchie
Desert Botanicals
+1 800-276-0852
email us here