Audivita Audiobook and Podcast Production Provides “In-Studio” Virtual Producers
Podcasters and authors boost audiences with easy remote recording at www.audivita.com
All of our clients receive their own ‘in-studio producer’ to provide suggestions, help them avoid costly mistakes and sound their best.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, authors and podcasters can have their own “in-studio” producer at no extra cost as they record remotely via Audivita Studios, the audiobook and podcast production company at www.audivita.com.
— David Wolf, Audivita Studios CEO and Founder
“To produce the highest quality podcasts and audiobooks possible, it’s essential to have an experienced, audio expert present during recording,” states David Wolf, Audivita Studios CEO and Founder. “Unlike the competition, all of our clients receive their own ‘in-studio producer’ to provide suggestions, help them avoid costly mistakes and sound their best. They simply schedule a recording time, show up and we do all the rest!
Audivita’s clients are already seeing massive results from their remote recording services and personal, “in studio” producer.
For example:
● The “Monuments Woman” currently ranks in the global top 5% of the most popular shows according to Listen Score. Audivita records this podcast remotely with live interviews in Afghanistan, a war-torn country.
● Christian Hammond's podcast, "Understanding Narcissists" hit 1,000,000 streams, catapulting her to fame in the mental health industry.
● The advice and execution from Audivita made Ken Rutsky’s “The Marketing Book Podcast” and “Launching to Leading" audiobook “great assets” for his thought leadership practice, www.salesartillery.com.
“We are here to help podcasters and authors create professional remote recordings quickly and easily anywhere at any time,” states Wolf. “Now, anyone can connect their voice to the world and get the real-time production support they need to exceed their goals and experience fantastic results.”
To learn more about Audivita’s audiobook production and podcasting services, visit www.audivita.com.
About Audivita
Formed in 2011, Audivita provides easy audio book production, podcasting and post-production audio services to leaders who want to connect their voice to the world. As a future-oriented company with a long-term view and team approach, they are obsessed with inspiring and pleasing clients. They thrive in a culture of creativity, innovation and continuous improvement, celebrate fun, joy and laughter in every way, and put philanthropy at the heart of their business model. For a stress-free, easy experience that helps grow your business, visit www.audivita.com.
# # #
Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116
