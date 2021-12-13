ArtRevSol & The Multi Music Moguls present VPG GlizZy “War Zone” | Music Service

Submit Release
ArtRevSol & The Multi Music Moguls present rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy and his new single “War Zone” available streaming EVERYWHERE!!

Cause in my city it get hectic it get crazy, it’s a Warzone It’s niggas dying everyday B, you better keep a pole on”
— VPG GlizZy
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & The Multi Music Moguls present rapper and recording artist VPG GlizZy and his new single “War Zone” available streaming EVERYWHERE!!

The Atlantic City, NJ native is back after his recent video “Reality” featuring hip hop legend Boosie BadAzz. “War Zone” is an defiant track produced by MixedByLuzity. Listen as VPG GlizZy delivers verse after verse while walking you through his city and dangers that lie within the “War Zone.

It’s quickly being proven that everything the fans have come to expect from VPG GlizZy. With consistent music and releases VPG GlizZy is garnering attention from fans nationwide. It should be no surprise is sometime in the future the name VPG GlizZy is known hood to hood, state to state.

So be sure to catch the wave and follow VPG GlizZy on all streaming and Social Media platforms and stay tuned for more music, videos, merch, pop-ups and more.

Don’t forget to subscribe to VPG GlizZy YouTube and hit the notification bell; there rumors that the visuals for “War Zone” might be on the way soon.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/vpgglizzy
Contact: support@multimusicmoguls.com

Distribution channels: Music Industry


