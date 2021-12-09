Official Partnership: The Jordan McNair Foundation & National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches
The Jordan McNair Foundation (TJMF) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC).
The Jordan McNair Foundation was created to honor the life of the late Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who died at the age of 19 in June 2018 after he suffered exertional heatstroke during a team workout. The mission of the Foundation is to diminish the number of heat related deaths among student athletes and promote player safety.
“This partnership is especially critical as we work with coaches at all levels of play – the primary person student athletes look up to for guidance and spend a great deal of time with while playing sports,” Jordan’s father, Martin McNair, said. The Foundation looks forward to providing free heat illness training to members of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. It will also offer free cold water tubs to 25 members, who work with teams that are in desperate need of a cold water tub to help with heat-related illnesses or injuries that may occur during practices or games.
The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches was founded in 2020 to help prepare, promote, and produce minority football coaches at all levels of the game. The NCMFC sees the importance of this partnership from the staggering statistics. There have been 33 NCAA student athlete deaths from heat related illness since 2000 and 18 high school student athlete deaths just this year alone.
“As the head football coach at the University of Maryland, I am aware of the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Jordan McNair,” The Coalition’s founder Mike Locksley, stated. “These deaths due to heat exposure are preventable, which is why these trainings and awareness campaigns are so critical for the over 800 football coaches in the Coalition.”
The Coalition wants all its member coaches and football professionals to be well educated on this important subject that can sometimes be overlooked, but is absolutely critical to the health and well-being of student athletes. Through this partnership, the Foundation and Coalition can give greater visibility to this subject and together diminish the occurrence of preventable heat-related illnesses and improve player safety.
About The Jordan McNair Foundation
The Jordan McNair Foundation was established in June 2018 by Tonya Wilson & Martin “Marty” McNair following the death of their beloved son Jordan Martin McNair, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland. Jordan’s untimely death was the result of a heatstroke he suffered during an organized offseason team workout.
For more information about the Foundation, please visit: https://thejordanmcnairfoundation.org/
About the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches
Despite the vast number of minority football players at all levels, minorities are excluded from or limited in leadership opportunities disproportionately. The reason for their exclusion is inextricably intertwined with societal roadblocks that underrepresented individuals frequently face. These roadblocks create an unfortunate imbalance where minorities do not enjoy meaningful participation in available opportunities to the same degree as their counterparts. Launched in 2020, The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches is dedicated to preparing, promoting, and producing minority football coaches and administrators at all levels of football.
For more information about the Coalition, please visit: http://ncmfc.com/
Tonya L. Moore
