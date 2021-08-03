Advantage International Provides Purposeful African Excursions
One travel company is helping travel destinations gain more than tourism dollars by providing excursions that give back to local communities.CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage International has a comprehensive understanding of the travel industry, especially for Black Travelers and Baby Boomers. The company, which has been in business for over twenty-three years, recognized that travelers wanted to be more than tourists, they wanted to connect with local communities and give back, too. Advantage International heard the call of their travelers, as well as the needs of the communities, and started providing purposeful planning when it came to the excursions the company offers. They added “People-to-People” to their programs.
“For our South Africa programs, we purchase day bags from Township Bags, an integrative social enterprise for women in South Africa’s Townships for the group members,” said Ja'Vonne Harley. “We have even provided computers at schools in South Africa & Egypt (Nubian Village).”
Advantage International delivers unique experiences for travelers wanting more than a simple visit to a popular place. The company focuses on the specific needs of Black Travelers and Baby Boomers, as well as delivering destinations that are not only exciting and untraditional but provide an opportunity to make the destinations better, leaving a positive imprint.
“We design specialty programs and even a blog dedicated to different segments of people who have made up our business over the years. A black family, as an example, will have different challenges and needs for certain destinations. The same goes for Boomers and Gen Xers. Our company focuses on making sure our clients are prepared, educated, and ready to live their best life with any of our planned experiences,” finished Harley. “We’ve provided amazing trips to Africa that work in the typical sightseeing one might expect, but we also have sent children from Tholulwazi Phakathi, an organization that supports families with AIDS, to summer camp and helped build a playground in Africa. It is all very rewarding for our customers and for the company.”
Advantage International specializes in Traveling While Black programs with a blog dedicated to the subject matter. Additionally, Advantage International designs unique travel programs and has created them for groups ranging in size from 30 to more than 3,000. The company has organized events from trade missions to promotional packages for large corporations, local and federal government agencies, civic organizations, reunions, and religious groups.
Members of the media are invited to have Advantage International provide practical travel tips for all people and groups in person, via Zoom, or as a print feature. Further, Advantage International has partnered with numerous network and local radio stations—ABC, CBS, Clear Channel Communications, Radio One, and independents—to provide promotional trips for their audiences or incentives for their personnel.
