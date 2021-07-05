Jordan McNair Foundation Working with Senator Cory Booker
Jordan McNair Foundation is working with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to make sure a health and safety component is added to the College Athletes Bill of RightsBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jordan McNair Foundation was created to honor the life of the late Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland football player who died at the age of 19 in June 2018 after he suffered exertional heatstroke during a team workout. One of the main points the Foundation fights for is to educate and also assure the safety of student-athletes when playing any sport. Right now, The Jordan McNair Foundation is closely working with Senator Cory Booker to add a health and safety component to the NCAA’s Division I Council’s decision to suspend the policy that prohibits college athletes from profiting from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) via bylaw 12.
Recently, the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act were passed in the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Act gives athletes the right to unionize and collectively bargain over issues related to health and safety. On May 18th, the Jordan McNair Safe and Fair Play Act was signed by Gov. Larry Hogan. This past December, Booker, and Blumenthal introduced the College Athletes Bill of Rights to guarantee fair and equitable compensation, enforceable health and safety standards, and improved educational opportunities for all college athletes. The College Athletes’ Bill of Rights will allow college athletes to market their Name, Image, and Likeness, either individually or as a group, with minimal restrictions.
“A baseline standard notable provision of student-athlete safety should be equally as important as economic freedom of all collegiate student-athletes across the nation. How can we pay a student-athlete if we can’t keep them safe,” asked Martin McNair, father of Jordan McNair and founder of the Jordan McNair Foundation.
In December of 2020, Booker and Blumenthal introduced the College Athletes Bill of Rights to guarantee fair and equitable compensation, enforceable health and safety standards, and improved educational opportunities for all college athletes. The College Athletes’ Bill of Rights will allow college athletes to market their Name, Image, and Likeness, either individually or as a group, with minimal restrictions. By working with Martin McNair, Cory Booker is showing his support for not only equal and fair monetary treatment of student-athletes, but also acting as an advocate for the health and safety of all student-athletes.
Members of the media are invited to speak with Jordan McNair’s father, Martin McNair, upon qualified request. The Jordan McNair Foundation’s purpose is to diminish the number of heat-related deaths that occur in student-athletes. The foundation also sponsors programs aimed at community involvement and engagement.
About: The Jordan McNair Foundation was established in June 2018 by Tonya Wilson & Martin “Marty” McNair following the death of their beloved son Jordan Martin MacNair, an offensive lineman for the University of Maryland. Jordan’s untimely death was the result of a heatstroke he suffered during an organized off-season team workout
