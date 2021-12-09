ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Dec. 10-13) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – One freeway closure is scheduled this weekend (Dec. 10-13) for improvement work in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of eastbound Loop 101 near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix will be closed. Restrictions also will be in place along Ellsworth Road at the State Route 24 work zone in Mesa. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and Seventh Street in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 13) for deck joint sealing as part of widening project. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed . Expect heavy traffic and possible delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR : Eastbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along the eastbound Beardsley frontage road to southbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Union Hills Drive. I-17 drivers can connect with eastbound Loop 101 by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to Seventh Street.

(Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix (Dec. 13) for deck joint sealing as part of widening project. . Expect heavy traffic and possible delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. : Eastbound Loop 101 traffic can detour along the eastbound Beardsley frontage road to southbound 19th Avenue and eastbound Union Hills Drive. I-17 drivers can connect with eastbound Loop 101 by using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Happy Valley Road to Seventh Street. Southbound Ellsworth Road closed at State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) in southeast Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 12) for freeway bridge construction. Northbound SR 24 also narrowed to one lane at the SR 24 construction work zone. DETOUR: Southbound Ellsworth Road traffic should use alternate routes including westbound Elliot Road to southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) before exiting to SR 24 to reach Ellsworth Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.