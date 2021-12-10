Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,026 in the last 365 days.

T2 Expands Student Housing Portfolio in Knoxville

Picture of the student lounge at University Park.

At University Park students enjoy many amenities including lounges, high-speed internet, complimentary printing, and an upgraded gym.

Picture of an Apartment Living Room

Spacious 2- and 4- bedroom student apartments come fully furnished. They are pet friendly and equipped with high-speed internet, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

Picture of the pool at University Park.

Students can unwind outside with a resort-like pool, professional volleyball courts, grill stations, and a dog park.

T2 Capital Management acquires University Park, continuing its commitment to the Knoxville student housing market.

The growing yet supply constrained student housing segment of the market fits squarely with T2’s investment strategy. We look forward to serving even more students at the University of Tennessee.”
— Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management is pleased to announce the acquisition of University Park, a 17-building, 192-unit, 720-bed student housing project that serves the students at the University of Tennessee. T2’s proven track record and recent acquisition of an adjacent, 636-bed property – The Heights of Knoxville – gave confidence to the seller of University Park after prior proposed sales had fallen out of contract. Visible capital improvements to the housing units are planned over the next three years to provide students with the quality experience that has become synonymous with T2.

University Park has served the University of Tennessee community since 1995. The 26.1-acre property involved a total capitalization of $30+ million. It is comprised of spacious 2- and 4-bedroom apartments which are fully furnished, pet friendly, and include a washer and dryer in every unit. Students enjoy the resort-like community amenities such as a pool, professional volleyball courts, upgraded gym, grill stations, and dog park, as well as amenities to support their academics of high-speed internet, a computer lab with complimentary printing, and private shuttle service to UT.

“The T2 Capital Management team is delighted to expand its influence in the Knoxville real estate market. The growing yet supply constrained student housing segment of the market fits squarely with T2’s investment strategy. We look forward to serving even more students at the University of Tennessee as our portfolio of student housing in Knoxville grows,” said Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management.

T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 has developed and owned multiple student housing properties throughout the USA including current investments in Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and Florida owning over 5000 student housing beds. To execute the University Park project, T2 has partnered with its long-term JV partner and student housing operator, Muinzer, LLC. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1+ billion and currently manages $460+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.

Andrea Gower
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
info@t2investments.com

You just read:

T2 Expands Student Housing Portfolio in Knoxville

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.