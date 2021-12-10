T2 Expands Student Housing Portfolio in Knoxville
At University Park students enjoy many amenities including lounges, high-speed internet, complimentary printing, and an upgraded gym.
Spacious 2- and 4- bedroom student apartments come fully furnished. They are pet friendly and equipped with high-speed internet, and an in-unit washer and dryer.
T2 Capital Management acquires University Park, continuing its commitment to the Knoxville student housing market.
University Park has served the University of Tennessee community since 1995. The 26.1-acre property involved a total capitalization of $30+ million. It is comprised of spacious 2- and 4-bedroom apartments which are fully furnished, pet friendly, and include a washer and dryer in every unit. Students enjoy the resort-like community amenities such as a pool, professional volleyball courts, upgraded gym, grill stations, and dog park, as well as amenities to support their academics of high-speed internet, a computer lab with complimentary printing, and private shuttle service to UT.
“The T2 Capital Management team is delighted to expand its influence in the Knoxville real estate market. The growing yet supply constrained student housing segment of the market fits squarely with T2’s investment strategy. We look forward to serving even more students at the University of Tennessee as our portfolio of student housing in Knoxville grows,” said Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management.
T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), T2 has developed and owned multiple student housing properties throughout the USA including current investments in Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and Florida owning over 5000 student housing beds. To execute the University Park project, T2 has partnered with its long-term JV partner and student housing operator, Muinzer, LLC. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1+ billion and currently manages $460+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space.
Andrea Gower
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
info@t2investments.com