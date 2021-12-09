Advanced Flow Technologies Inc. (AFTI) is Pleased to Announce the Rapid Growth of Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

WatchDog empowers our operations team to respond rapidly to dynamic situations to enhance production levels, increase safety and protect the environment.” — John Jeffrey, CEO Saturn Oil & Gas

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturn’s focus on technology-enabled operations will provide them with a differentiated cost model for the production of their Oxbow asset in Southeast Saskatchewan. A key component to their strategy is the use of the WatchDog platform, which is installed on over 1,000 well sites today.

Saturn is committed to increasing shareholder value, reducing debt, and generating free cash flow for a deep inventory of growth projects. The WatchDog platform and the use of the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) have aided a primary management focus for Saturn, by integrating people and systems that are required for operating oil & gas well sites. By placing WatchDogs on over 1,000 wells, Saturn can continue to drive shareholder value by reducing operating costs, eliminating carbon emissions, and increasing operator safety by reducing the amount of time they spend driving.

“WatchDog provides a next-generation technology that allows Saturn to more effectively manage our critical assets,” commented John Jeffrey, Saturn’s CEO. “WatchDog empowers our operations team to respond rapidly to dynamic situations to enhance production levels, increase safety and protect the environment.”

“We are excited to work with Saturn Oil & Gas and contribute to their mission of providing reliable, responsible value and growth to shareholders using our WatchDog platform. With over 13,000 WatchDogs in the field, we continue to innovate and develop new features which allow production companies to focus on value creation,” said Steve Robb, CEO of AFTI WatchDog.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil-weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide an inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase reserves, production, and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker ‘SOIL’ and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol ‘SMK’.

AFTI is the market-leading provider of WatchDog®, North America’s most proven and innovative solution for the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV) and pipeline leak detection. WatchDog’s Virtual Wellsite Visit supports oil and gas producers to maximize production and lower lifting costs. It provides all the information required to reduce the requirement to perform a routine website visit with a proven, simple, and low-cost solution known as the Virtual Wellsite Visit (VWV). Founded in 2010, AFTI is based in Calgary, Alberta.