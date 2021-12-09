Scottsdale Injury Lawyers Publishes Maricopa County, AZ Holiday Drunk Driving Statistics

Scottsdale Injury Lawyers in Scottsdale, AZ recently published a study about the dangers of drinking and driving during the holidays around Maricopa County.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottsdale Injury Lawyers recently published their latest public safety study about the dangers of drinking and driving around Arizona and found the cities with the highest rates of drunk driving around Maricopa County.

Maricopa County has the vast majority of wrecks. The county had 2,834 alcohol-related crashes in 2020, leading to 1,730 injured people and 81 deaths. The economic loss due to the fatalities is estimated to be $1.7 billion while the economic loss due to suspected serious injuries was estimated at $276 million.

Additionally, the study also found the holidays that Maricopa County saw the highest number of fatal drunk driving accidents in 2020. This shows that despite the COVID-19 pandemic that drunk driving accidents were not reduced because of the pandemic. While people were driving less this was the largest increase since 2007.

Maricopa County witnessed several deadly holidays in 2020. Holidays with the most fatal crashes were:

Thanksgiving—12 fatal crashes and 4 alcohol-related fatal crashes;

Memorial Day—11 fatal crashes and 4 alcohol-related fatal crashes;

Labor Day—10 fatal crashes and 2 alcohol-related fatal crashes; and

Christmas—10 fatal crashes and 1 alcohol-related fatal crash.

Scottsdale Injury Lawyers was started to help injury victims in Scottsdale and the surrounding areas. Our firm was established to provide top legal representation to individuals who were injured due to the fault of someone else. Our injury lawyers only represent injury victims and specialize in personal injury & civil rights cases. The principal of the firm is Tony Piccuta who is the lead trial attorney. He is assisted by his father who is also an attorney. Between them, the two have over fifty years of legal experience.