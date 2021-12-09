StrongMinds Names New COO and Uganda Country Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health NGO StrongMinds has appointed Peter Okwi as its new Chief Operating Officer and Christina Ntulo as Country Director of StrongMinds Uganda. These appointments are part of a larger move to shift the organization’s global leadership to Uganda and Zambia, with the US office providing fundraising, marketing, and administrative support.
In Okwi’s new role as Chief Operating Officer, he will oversee all global operations, including innovation, partnerships, technology, monitoring and evaluation, and human resources. Okwi previously served as the Country Director for StrongMinds Uganda, leading all operations in-country and supporting a team of staff working across multiple districts to grow, innovate, and collaborate. Okwi has more than 18 years of experience in the public health, international development, and finance sectors.
Ntulo will now serve as Country Director for StrongMinds Uganda, serving as the technical lead for the implementation, quality, and reach of StrongMinds programs. Ntulo is a mental health and development worker with 23 years of professional experience in mental health, human rights, gender, economic empowerment, management, and organizational development. She also possesses expertise in strategic and programs planning, implementation, monitoring, research, evaluation and analysis, evidence-based advocacy, and policy development and analysis.
“Since the pandemic, StrongMinds has seen an increase in demand for our services. We have recently implemented several organizational changes geared toward increasing our momentum and expanding our mental health impact. Effective immediately, we are going to center StrongMinds in Uganda and Zambia,” said Sean Mayberry, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of StrongMinds. “We believe that these changes, a reflection of our strengthening senior leadership team and desire to ensure that StrongMinds deepens its African presence, will ultimately expand our ability to reach more depression sufferers in the years ahead.”
StrongMinds, a social enterprise with the mission of scaling free, highly effective depression services to low resource communities across Africa, has treated depression in more than 100,000 women and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa and changed the lives of their 400,000 dependents and family members. StrongMinds strives to reach an additional 300,000 women through their unique depression treatment model by 2024.
About StrongMinds
Founded in 2013, StrongMinds treats depression in women and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. Our well-researched group talk therapy model is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year. On average, more than 80% of the women treated are free of depression at the conclusion of therapy. The results are sustained six months after treatment ends. For more information about StrongMinds, please visit strongminds.org.
Holly Elliott
