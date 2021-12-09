Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,027 in the last 365 days.

DISPARTI LAW HIRES STAR ATTORNEY AMANDA MARTIN

CHICAGO FIRM ADDS TO PERSONAL INJURY AND EMPLOYMENT LAW PRACTICES

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder of the Disparti Law Group, is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Amanda Martin to its Chicago firm.

Ms. Martin has served as a trial attorney for injured people and their families in the Chicago area for the past 20 years. In that time, she has fought for her clients to receive a successful record of six to eight figure verdicts and settlements in Illinois and surrounding states. Amanda received her Juris Doctorate, Order of Barrister, from DePaul University College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Western Michigan University/Lee Honors College.

“I am proud to welcome Amanda to our team,” said Attorney Larry Disparti. Adding, “At Disparti Law Group, we are committed to pursuing justice for our clients and winning their case. Attorney Amanda Martin is a shining example of someone who will step up to the plate and go to bat for you. She will be an invaluable asset to our Personal Injury and Employment Law Practices. We both look forward to continuing to serve our community like no other local firm can.”

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in injury law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.

Clients of Attorney Larry Disparti and the Disparti Law Group know that “Larry Wins” and everyone the firm serves are treated like winners. With four major practice areas of Personal Injury, Employment Law, Workers’ Comp, and Social Security Disability, the firm is well positioned for continues success in 2022 and beyond.

Rachael Giardina
Disparti Law Group
+13126006000 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

DISPARTI LAW HIRES STAR ATTORNEY AMANDA MARTIN

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.