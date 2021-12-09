DISPARTI LAW HIRES STAR ATTORNEY AMANDA MARTIN

CHICAGO FIRM ADDS TO PERSONAL INJURY AND EMPLOYMENT LAW PRACTICES

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner and Founder of the Disparti Law Group, is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Amanda Martin to its Chicago firm.

Ms. Martin has served as a trial attorney for injured people and their families in the Chicago area for the past 20 years. In that time, she has fought for her clients to receive a successful record of six to eight figure verdicts and settlements in Illinois and surrounding states. Amanda received her Juris Doctorate, Order of Barrister, from DePaul University College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts, cum laude, from Western Michigan University/Lee Honors College.

“I am proud to welcome Amanda to our team,” said Attorney Larry Disparti. Adding, “At Disparti Law Group, we are committed to pursuing justice for our clients and winning their case. Attorney Amanda Martin is a shining example of someone who will step up to the plate and go to bat for you. She will be an invaluable asset to our Personal Injury and Employment Law Practices. We both look forward to continuing to serve our community like no other local firm can.”

The Disparti Law Group is one of the most successful law firms serving the greater Chicago and Tampa areas. As the leader in injury law, with more than $1 Billion in recoveries, Disparti Law Group has been named One of the Most Influential Law Firms in America by Trial Lawyer Magazine.

Clients of Attorney Larry Disparti and the Disparti Law Group know that “Larry Wins” and everyone the firm serves are treated like winners. With four major practice areas of Personal Injury, Employment Law, Workers’ Comp, and Social Security Disability, the firm is well positioned for continues success in 2022 and beyond.