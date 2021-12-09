In Trump Time Podcast Offers Behind the Scenes White House Look at Apple's Secret Deal With Communist China
Cook Deal With China a Rotten Apple
Apple's lament was always the same: just give us tariff relief now and we’ll be sure to bring the jobs home later. Of course, Apple never did.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of his In Trump Time podcast, former White House official Peter Navarro offers a behind the scenes look at the secret deal Apple CEO Tim Cook cut with Communist China to transfer its technology and submit to Chinese censorship in exchange for access to Chinese markets.
— Peter Navarro
According to Navarro: "Cook was always begging for tariff relief on the promise he would eventually bring Apple factories back to America. It was all a ruse and a waiting game as Cook worked Jared Kushner and worked behind the scenes to defeat Trump for a second term."
This third episode of the In Trump Time podcast also explores the logic of a possible boycott of the 2022 Chinese Olympics following the decision of the Biden administration to not send diplomats to the games.
Navarro's In Trump Time Podcast debuted at #15 on Chartable for podcasts dealing with politics.
Peter Navarro
In Trump Time
