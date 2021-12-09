Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,028 in the last 365 days.

In Trump Time Podcast Offers Behind the Scenes White House Look at Apple's Secret Deal With Communist China

Cook Deal With China a Rotten Apple

Apple's lament was always the same: just give us tariff relief now and we’ll be sure to bring the jobs home later. Of course, Apple never did.”
— Peter Navarro
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of his In Trump Time podcast, former White House official Peter Navarro offers a behind the scenes look at the secret deal Apple CEO Tim Cook cut with Communist China to transfer its technology and submit to Chinese censorship in exchange for access to Chinese markets.

According to Navarro: "Cook was always begging for tariff relief on the promise he would eventually bring Apple factories back to America. It was all a ruse and a waiting game as Cook worked Jared Kushner and worked behind the scenes to defeat Trump for a second term."

This third episode of the In Trump Time podcast also explores the logic of a possible boycott of the 2022 Chinese Olympics following the decision of the Biden administration to not send diplomats to the games.

Navarro's In Trump Time Podcast debuted at #15 on Chartable for podcasts dealing with politics.

Peter Navarro
In Trump Time
email us here

You just read:

In Trump Time Podcast Offers Behind the Scenes White House Look at Apple's Secret Deal With Communist China

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.