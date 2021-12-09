Traffic alert – I 89 NB
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Middlesex
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Northbound is down to one lane (left lane closed) in the area of MM 47.8 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
