WVDOH responds to morning snowstorm

Snow removal and ice control crews were prepared when a belt of snow swept across the state before sunrise and continuing through the morning commute. But snowplows could not be everywhere at once, and some crews struggled to keep up with the swiftly moving storm on some highways. “We had everything we had out on the roads, but we had a snow squall come through about 5:30 a.m. that iced everything up,” said District 4 Engineer Mike Cronin, P.E. “It melted quickly, but we had several accidents because of it.” Cronin said there were nine wrecks on Interstate 79 between Jane Lew and Clarksburg alone Wednesday morning. Accidents were also reported on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County, Interstate 64 in Putnam County, and on the West Virginia Turnpike. “Our crews were out overnight in anticipation of the colder temperatures,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, which oversees operation of the Turnpike. “We’re out in split shifts, 24 hours a day, to ensure the safety of the West Virginia Turnpike.” “It was our first real snow of the season, and our crews were out,” said State Highway Engineer Alan Reed, P.E. “Weather is a constant adjustment, and we’ll make whatever adjustments are necessary.” Motorists are urged to slow down while driving in snow or other inclement weather and encouraged to give themselves extra travel time when the weather is bad. “People just need to slow down,” Cronin said. As in every other highway district, District 1 Manager Arlie Matney said every snowplow in the district was on the road Wednesday morning to clear snow. “Our guys will be out 24 hours a day,” Matney said. “If you see us out, give us a break.” Snowplows are restricted to a speed of 30 mph when clearing snow. Drivers are urged to stay safe and not try to pass a snowplow on unplowed stretches of highway.​​