MindBerry teams up with Mind Bank Ai to transform health care
MindBerry has partnered with Personal Digital Twin platform Mind Bank Ai for smarter use of client data to deliver highly personalised care and better outcomes.LONDON, ENGLAND, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindBerry, a leading startup provider of comprehensive mental health care benefits for employers, today announced that it has partnered with Mind Bank Ai for a data-driven approach to personalisation. This alliance includes integrating sessions into the Mind Bank Ai platform to enrich the data set, expertly matching providers to members’ individual needs, and branded activations at select Mind Bank Ai events.
Mental health is one of the defining problems of our time. The World Health Organization estimates that the loss in productivity due to depression and anxiety costs the global economy
$1 trillion annually. MindBerry was founded to redefine access to quality mental health care to improve individual wellbeing.
A Gartner survey revealed Digital Twins are entering mainstream use. An investigation conducted by Gartner predicted that the human’s Personal Digital Twin would become a transformation technology used by 5% of the world within 2-5 years.
That innovation could transform health care on the client, provider, and institutional levels.
The Digital Twin has exciting implications for healthcare at an individual and collective level from both an outcome and an experience perspective. A clear benefit to integrating the digital twin is the more rapid identification of treatment needs to ultimately improve health outcomes and client quality of life. The Digital Twin also offers the opportunity to create an empirically validated understanding (through crowdsourcing) of how treatments might be enhanced or supported by behavioural change such as lifestyle.
Mind Bank Ai Personal Digital Twin technology is transformational on many levels, including a healthcare perspective where people will be able to increase their ability for self-care and professionals will be able to employ longitudinal data on their clients like never before.
As a digital twin, an individual can exist in the cloud, giving MindBerry’s care providers access to more individualized health data from which to make decisions. Client care is supported by advanced analytics and AI that converts client data into actionable insights for the client and his/her health network.
“We are delighted to partner with Mind Bank Ai,” said Sandra de Monte, MindBerry founder. “Mind Bank Ai is another ingredient in MindBerry’s ‘ClientOne’ approach, a healthcare ecosystem of the future we are developing centered on the client. MindBerry’s ecosystem leads to improved health outcomes by delivering a personalised, intuitive, and integrated experience to clients. With our unique offering, we can build richer, more nurturing long-term relationships with our members and clients.”
“At Mind Bank Ai we believe this transformation technology to be humanity’s next evolutionary step,” said Emil Jimenez, Mind Bank Ai founder. “Mind Bank Ai integrates seamlessly with MindBerry. Our Personal Digital Twin platform strikes a balance between technology and the "human touch" offered by MindBerry’s providers. This technology is transformational on many levels: by integrating client-provider sessions into our platform we can build a longitudinal data set of the client – ethically captured, managed and shared - to drive better healthcare and better client outcomes. Our data science approach also allows us to expertly match providers to members’ individual needs. Our partnership enables us to deliver highly personalised care over a client’s lifetime.”
MindBerry is committed to delivering mental health care benefits for employers to help transform mental health care. For more information about MindBerry's innovative mental health benefits for employers, visit mind-berry.com.
About Mind Bank Ai
Mind Bank Ai is a Personal Digital Twin platform that uses structured learning algorithms of your knowledge in order to enhance human productivity and longevity. The digital twin learns by asking many questions while giving the user valuable insights into their personality and achieving immortality through data. Mind Bank Ai was awarded Best Digital Computer Software Company – Florida at the Global Health & Pharma Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards 2021. To go beyond, visit mindbank.ai
About MindBerry
MindBerry, whose mantra is “Your mind matters,” is a leading startup provider of innovative mental health benefits for employees and dependents, and is making mental health care more accessible by creating a frictionless experience for cients, providers, and employers. Using an innovative digital platform, MindBerry connects companies and their employees to world-class therapists, and mental health coaches. Leading employers such as Munich Re partner with MindBerry to deliver custom, value-driven mental health benefits to their people. For more information, visit mind-berry.com and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, and Twitter.
