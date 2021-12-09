Hubject and Digital Charging Solutions enable Plug&Charge for seamless EV charging
Hubject and Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) announced their partnership to offer Plug&Charge feature on the standard of ISO 15118 to customers.BERLIN, GERMANY, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject and Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) announced their partnership to offer Plug&Charge feature on the standard of ISO 15118 to customers, as leading companies in the e-mobility sector within the European market. This new technology enables EV drivers to authenticate easily at the charge point. Authorisation is made by simply plugging in the vehicle to the station, whereas the vehicle and the charging stations backend system exchange needed data via the charging cable.
Thus, for example, drivers of the new EQS Class of Mercedes–Benz will no longer need to use apps or RFID cards. Instead, charging is authorized via a set of encrypted certificates that are installed in the vehicle. The charging session starts automatically and becomes fast, safe and comfortable, enhancing the top-class charging experience. After the charging process is completed, the costs will be automatically added to the monthly invoice.
Hubject is the leading interoperability service provider, which globally simplifies EV charging through its world's largest eRoaming network and its Plug&Charge ecosystem and its V2G Root CA. Paving its way for the high adoption of seamless EV services since 2012, Hubject is connecting over 400,000 public charging points worldwide. As the European market leader, DCS is developing public charging solutions for automotive OEMs and fleet operators. With its cross-border charging solutions and quality assured POI data, DCS provides access to Europe's largest charging network, enabling drivers of electric vehicles to find, use and pay for public charging quickly and seamlessly. By offering Plug&Charge, Hubject and Digital Charging Solutions will together further enhance the EV driver experience and make the charging process as convenient as possible towards seamless, autonomous and secure charging.
Plug&Charge: The future of convenient charging
"As Hubject, we truly believe that electrifying the mobility value chain is a fundamental instrument to reduce carbon emissions and therefore slow down the impact on the climate change," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. "Together with our partners, we develop solutions, which will accelerate EV adoption. The Plug&Charge technology responds to market needs, as this technology offers a seamless user experience and enables increased security than existing charging solutions. With the implementation of Plug&Charge with our partners, we can expect a rapid growth when it comes to EV mass adoption."
Jörg Reimann, CEO Digital Charging Solutions GmbH: "With our partner Hubject we share the vision of easy-to-use and worldwide accessible electric mobility. To raise acceptance for a change to e-mobility, easy handling at the charge point itself is crucial - the Plug&Charge feature is a big step towards this goal. Although the technology is still in the starting blocks, the system enables our customers the best possible and most seamless charging experience. We are proud to now offer this feature as the first service provider in the European market to any automotive manufacturer and infrastructure provider that wishes to partner up with DCS."
High authentication and safety standards
Hubject operates the Plug&Charge eMobility ecosystem regarding the ISO15118 Standard that includes data pools and the V2G-PKI, which are essential for the Plug&Charge function. DCS offers the customers the Plug&Charge via the Hubject services. Hubject ensures that the created Contract Data, including the User Contract Certificate, will be forwarded securely and automatically installed into the vehicles.
In addition to the easy handling, IT Security is a top priority in the development of the Plug&Charge standard. Only encrypted certificates are stored in the vehicle and the charging station. The charging process will begin only when the vehicle's certificate passes the validation with the counterpart at the charging point.
To use the Plug&Charge feature, EV drivers will have to confirm that their vehicle is Plug&Charge enabled within the OEM available platforms such as the OEM proprietary app and the vehicle head unit.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, called intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charging Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, thus providing standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1.000 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, ad-vising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters is located in Berlin, with additional organisations in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
About Digital Charging Solutions
Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) develops charging solutions for automobile manufacturers and fleet operators, making it one of the world's most important drivers of the transition to electromobility. The full-service white label solutions of DCS allow OEMs and fleet operators to realize their electromobility strategies, because with integrated digital solutions, the company makes charging at charging stations easy, safe and comfortable. In the process, with over 280,000 charging points in 30 integrated markets, as well as transnational charging, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH boasts the fastest-growing charging network. Since the beginning of 2019, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH has been part of the mobility joint venture between the BMW Group and Daimler AG. In October 2021 bp followed as third shareholder. CHARGE NOW is a service from DCS and part of this joint venture, which aims to strengthen sustainable mobility worldwide together with the other verticals REACH NOW, FREE NOW and SHARE NOW.
LinkedIn