Henley on Thames Oxfordshire, England to be the first Bridge outside London to have similar LED lighting

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Make Henley -on -Thames Shine" project to relight up Henley bridge has a new team behind it who have been working together for the last few months to reignite this project, much-loved by the public.

The team is led by Daniel Bausor who worked on the London Illuminated River project and is joined by architect, Gavin Jackson, Oliver Mahony, Emma Levy, Michaela Clarke along with artist, Clive Hemsley whose idea it was to light up the bridge originally.

A generous donation to kick-start the project has meant that the team has been able to fund heritage and ecology surveys and reports. These will accompany an updated planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council (SODC) this month. Planning permission is required by both SODC and Wokingham District Council as they are joint planning authorities. Local architect, Gavin Jackson is working closely with the planning officer at SODC and once an approval has been obtained a new planning application will be submitted to Wokingham District Council. Once lit, Henley will be the first bridge on the Thames to have sustainable LED lighting outside of London.

The new proposed lighting system will be supplied by Signify, the world leader in lighting, which provided the same lighting system used to illuminate the London bridges, including Millennium and Westminster bridges. The discrete, low energy system will be made up of 470 LED nodes that follow the line of each arch and balustrade and so echo the bridge icon that greets visitors to the town.

The bridge was first lit up temporarily by Henley resident and artist Clive Hemsley in February 2018 without planning permission as he wanted to show the Town Council what effect the lights could achieve. A petition started by Michaela Clarke from the Henley Herald to keep the lights achieved over 2,500 signatures. Clive said, “The string of conventional lights was never designed to be permanent and they didn’t damage the infrastructure of the bridge. I must thank David Rodger Sharp for starting the ‘Make Henley Shine’ project with me. I’m delighted that the baton has now been picked up by some very determined and talented locals. I’ve always said light stimulates our brain and that is good for our well being. I’ve also said in order to stay the same - you have to change. It’s been a huge roller coaster, we are not there yet but with this committee - and with everyone’s backing it will happen in 2022.”

Daniel Bausor said, “We’re excited about the Make Henley Shine project to act as a beacon for the people and businesses of Henley as well as visitors. Also, our aim is to fundraise in the new year to fund this 10 year arts project which will celebrate the relationship between Henley and the River Thames.”

The group is in discussions with many of the town’s businesses and organisations, some of which have already committed to help fund the project. There are plans to register the project as a charity which will work with a range of stakeholders, residents, communities and special interest groups to develop a broad programme of public events and activities for people of all ages around the river.

A crowd funding initiative will be launched in the New Year for residents to support the project with some great and unique rewards.

