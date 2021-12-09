Kyle Aulerich and Shivram Venkatasubramaniam Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Kyle Aulerich, Marine veteran and Founder and CEO of ApostleTech Shivram Venkatasubramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Edfinity

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Build a war chest as best you can. Ensure you can continue to operate on the same budget even if revenue falls off for a bit.

As early as possible, identify areas you can scale back on if you need to pull the trigger.

Embrace the new way to work. Yes, I mean going fully remote. Reduce operational overhead.

Embrace the new way of engaging with clients. Move from on-site visits to Zoom meetings. However, ensure you make these meetings even more productive. Virtual meeting environments can be very productive. Horizon Workrooms and Spatial are good tools.

Continue to evaluate new lines of business. New solutions and new industries.

Execute on a campaign to drive more opportunities within existing clients.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t tolerate poor performance and help everyone work together in a way that maximizes each person’s strengths.

We take a long time hiring the right people. 3–5 interviews to ensure we are investing in high performing people. When mistakes are made, we address them in a constructive weekly team meeting.

We have gone above and beyond to implement policies that allow our remote employees flexibility in their day, provide comfortable home working environments and time off opportunities.

Always be looking for ways to improve and inspire the team to adopt the same mindset.

In our team meetings we set time aside to review what things we could do better, what gaps we’ve identified and then we assign someone to solicit feedback on a fix. We review as a team and then implement the needed changes, if any.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No bad teams, only bad leaders.” — Jocko Willink

I have this quote hanging up in my office and it constantly reminds me that I’m responsible for maintaining and demonstrating high standards, practiced with honesty and humility. My job is serve as an example to my team.

Shivram Venkatasubramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Edfinity

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption may well be a misnomer if it doesn’t have a positive impact on society. The simplest litmus test for a bonafide disruption is whether it has moved the needle on some combination of affordability and access in conjunction with societal benefit. I would argue that iTunes, Spotify, Pandora and others have moved the needle in the music industry. In real estate, Redfin and Zillow have made strides in addressing the costs and redundancy of expensive realtor services, but they haven’t yet dislodged realtors to any meaningful degree yet. You could argue that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have really turned the heat up on the traditional TV and movie industries by dramatically increasing access to quality content, but whether they have delivered overall societal benefits in terms of productivity and economic impact is debatable at this point. Similarly, Facebook may have succeeded in its goal to serve as the ultimate digital glue for social connectivity but its impact on society as a whole as well as the wellbeing of young people has been questioned. In our case, Edfinity is aiming for the rafters on all three vectors — access, affordability and societal benefit.

