Nikki Moore and Yetunde Hofmann Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

My tenets in life are Love Leadership and Results and I try to live my life through those tenets.” — Yetunde Hofmann, author and founder of Solaris

Nikki Moore, started Hello, Lovely

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Nothing happens overnight. Going into business I was well aware nothing was going to happen overnight. But your ambitions are so high in the back of your mind you think you are instantly going to create a massive success. You know how awesome your business is, why aren’t other people getting it? The truth of the matter, no one really knows it exists. You have to gain trust, become a reliable source of information, and create a relationship with your customers. Gaining customer engagement is a crucial part of the journey.

Get a mentor. Learning from a mentor, someone one step ahead of you, can be a huge asset to your business. Who better to go to for business advice than from someone who has been there? Having someone help you set actionable goals and provide you with feedback is invaluable.

Invest in yourself. As hard as you try, spending some form of money in the beginning stages is inevitable. Investing in yourself will be one of the best things you can do for your business. Whether you feel you need to invest in a business coach to help move you forward or invest in masterclasses/courses to give you that extra knowledge, the investment will prove its worth.

Don’t go it alone. As I have mentioned several times throughout this interview, a cheering squad is essential! Knowing you have people routing for your success helps keep the motivation going. It will also be a great resource to ask questions and gain advice. We all have a variety of strengths. Joining together to learn from one another is where the magic happens!

Don’t forget to have fun! You can get caught up in the weeds of getting everything started you forget that you should enjoy the ride. You took a chance on this business for a reason. Have fun with it! It is all about living in the moment.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

If I can be that little bit of encouragement that someone needs to go after their dream and never look back, be it through my positivity or my ability to bring talent together, I feel I have made someone’s world a better place!

Yetunde Hofmann, author and founder of Solaris

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, there are several factors that currently hold women back from founding companies and they may range in degree of prominence depending on the woman as we all are individual. Here are some of those factors:

The opportunity to network effectively

Networking is a critical method of sourcing potential backers, meeting people with ideas, or people who can open the right doors. These networking events sometimes happen at times of the day when women, many of whom can be principal carers and/or have young children, may not have access to. Covid has also exacerbated the issue. Women are the most negatively impacted demographic, as reported in this BBC article. It means that even if there is the opportunity to network, the ability to make the time to do so may be challenging. In addition to that, men and women do network differently and in the main conduct conversation in different ways. If networking events are dominated by men, then the outcome is likely also to be different for the man than it is for the woman and the result can be seen in the percentage of women founders vs men today.

The Fear of rejection and/or self-doubt

To found a business, an entrepreneur must appreciate that every yes and breakthrough that comes, many nos and shut doors will have been in the way. It comes with the territory. However, some of these shut doors and nos, may be real and others may be self-imposed; Limitations that are unreal and yet put in place because of personal and unreasonably high standards and a tendency to worry about ability. This Forbes article highlights the plight of the woman entrepreneur and the self-doubt — internal glass ceiling — that sometimes gets in the way of her own success.

