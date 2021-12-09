Does money talk? At The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit, we got the answer

The Abrahamic Business Circle "Let Money Talk"

Rule No. 1: Never lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget rule No.1” - Warren Buffett

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle celebrates with a one-of-a-kind Investment Summit its first anniversary. On Wednesday, December 8th, at the Taj hotel in Dubai, worldwide business leaders, entrepreneurs, and government officials got together under one roof to network and share their visions for the future of money and investments as we know it.

The enlightening event was hosted by Dr. Chistopher Abraham, CEO of SP Jain School of Global Management, and showcased different and exciting topics such as "investing in Smart Innovations of Healthcare," "blockchain technology: are we headed towards the end of the money," and "innovative ways to attract funding" among others.

The day started with a welcoming speech from H.E. Dr. Dr. h.c. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of The Circle, who addressed the achievements of the organization of the year and highlighted the importance of these events for business leaders to be on the cutting edge of the market trends. With attendees from more than 56 countries, the event was the year's highpoint and the perfect opportunity to understand where the economy is heading.

Among the distinguished guests were HRH Oheneba Yaw Otchere, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Incorporated Group Ltd (GIG). Norman Kutemperor, President and CEO of Scientel Information Technology, Inc, Prof. Milan Krajnc, officially nominated to the Nobel Prize of Economic Sciences 2021, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer DMCC, Patrick Mallek, Founder at Tradeluxe Ltd.

The Abrahamic Business Circle vision is to bridge opportunities by steadfastly promoting Economic Diplomacy through business.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through business founded and chaired by H.E. Dr.Dr.h.c. Raphael Nagel. The global networking group provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint ventures, distribution channels, and new clients. The organization is an apolitical and areligious group.