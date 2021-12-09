State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 N MM 111.6 is currently one lane only due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for another thirty minutes - to an hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.