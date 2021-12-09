All Star Roster of Online Marketers Assemble to Support Dan Hollings' Launch of The Plan

Big names in the internet marketing industry are promoting The Plan including (clockwise from top left): Mark Ling, Mike Koenigs, Mike Filsaime and Anik Singal The Plan now has 10000+ students from over 100 countries Marcus Lim is a founding member and also one of the smaller affiliates of The Plan and he is offering a bonus package including the recording of the 1-1 bot setup call with Dan Hollings

Dan Hollings is getting a lot of support from industry heavyweights who will be promoting The Plan to their followers.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The launch of Dan Hollings ' The Plan is underway, and is about to get a heavy push from some of the giants of the Internet Marketing industry.The names of the marketers who have assembled represents a who's who superstar list of gurus of the internet marketing industry, with long standing industry figures like Mike Filsaime, Mark Ling, Anik Singal and Mike Koenigs all bringing their A-game to give the launch a big push to their followers.These veterans of the industry are accompanied by the newer up and coming stars like Stefan James, Chris Munch, Heather Farrell, Max Wright and Nick Sasaki.Even self-help guru Bob Proctor himself who has traditionally been focused only on the self help industry, is backing Dan's The Plan.One big reason for this push by all these industry heavyweights is the universal appeal of The Plan. After all, everybody regardless of background could use some extra passive income, and this is exactly what The Plan promises.The Plan is therefore that rare offer that appeals to the general public, and this is why marketers who do not normally get involved in the crypto space are getting on The Plan bandwagon because they can see that ultimately, it is about a way to generate cashflow in a very passive way.In contrast to many other similar programs that also offer passive income however, The Plan actually fulfills it. In other words, a student who sets up the automated crypto bots can reasonably expect to be making the first dollar in just a few minutes.In addition, this dollar is not 'unrealized' money but it is directly in the pocket, realized money. Minute by minute, these dollars add up very quickly, so in essence these bots are making money while we are sleeping.This is the fundamental idea and process behind The Plan, who discovered this automated approach of making money in the crypto markets more than three years ago. Since then, he has been perfecting his system to the point where it can be replicated by anyone anywhere.After 3 years and a few million dollars of testing, Dan's The PLAN was born. Dan wasn't intending to teach it to the world, though, at least not initially. He was content to just sit back, and let the system do its thing, producing passive income on autopilot minute by minute.Dan likes to compare this with what he used to own in an earlier life - bubble gum vending machines. People would be putting in quarters to get a piece of bubble gum, and every time this happened, Dan would get a piece of profit. The Plan was similar but without the hard work to clean the machine, replace the bubble gums etc.So Dan was all set, and all he had to do was let the system do its work, and he would just be collecting the profits minute by minute.But then another of Dan's friends Elaine called him, wanting to get into crypto herself.Dan tried to warn her off, remembering his own bad experience with crypto in the past. He told her that 90% of people who got into crypto lost money. But Elaine was insistent to go ahead, and so Dan offered to show her The Plan in action, and she started doing it, and it worked for her as well as it did for Dan.Elaine told their mutual friend Daniel Hall, who then got on a call with Dan to learn about The Plan. It worked very well for Daniel too.Word of The Plan started to spread. One by one, members of Dan's inner circle started getting on it. They all started encouraging Dan to start sharing it outside of their circle as they all felt it was too good not to share.And so, people like Jason Fladlien and Wilson Mattos from Rapid Crush Inc got on board too, and before long, they were helping to spread the word even more.Today, just a few short months later, people from over 100 countries are on The Plan, doing the exact same system as Dan, making profits minute by minute.That number is expected to increase even more as The Plan will be getting a big push from these marketing experts who have very large and loyal followings.While it is true that all of them are affiliates who get compensated for every sale of The Plan they make, it is also true that their involvement is a good sign of endorsement for a product they truly believe can change the lives of their audience.One upside from having them on board is the increase in awareness for The Plan. This is good for everybody, even for the smaller affiliates who do not have the large following but are able to provide more hands on support for potential customers of The Plan on a one on one basis.For example, Marcus Lim, one of the founding members of The Plan, is offering an exclusive bonus package for anyone who joins The Plan though his link. As an early adopter of The Plan, Marcus has been able to help many members who have joined The Plan through him. Such personal hands on support is not really possible for a big affiliate like Anik or Mark Ling, and so in the end, the big push by the big affiliates is a win win for all parties involved, as it is the tide that lifts all the little boats.Be sure to check out The Plan by Dan Hollings while it is available for a limited time during the last few days of its release. Anyone who misses out this time round will need to wait till it reopens again sometime in 2022.

Founding members of The Plan talk about their experience including Marcus Lim who is offering an exclusive bonus package for people who purchase through him