Daniel Pluard Named CEO of Intely
Intely is pleased to announce that Daniel Pluard has been named the CEO of our companyDAVENPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intely is pleased to announce that Daniel Pluard has been named the CEO of our company.
Over the past few years, Dan has overseen significant growth in Intely's product offerings to disrupt the Digital Health market. He has aligned a highly skilled and passionate team to help accomplish our vision of no-code and low-code healthcare solutions.
Intely's products handle overly complex interoperability functions in the background while presenting users with a clean, easy-to-integrate experience. Indeed, a simple process of drag, drop, done.
Dan's goal is to integrate Intely's advanced capabilities with the most compelling healthcare use cases. His vision is to continue to disrupt the healthcare market in a meaningful way and lead Intely towards a path of rapid growth.
"I am honored to lead Intely as we strive to advance healthcare with data-driven applications. Healthcare data integrations and workflows are notoriously tricky and shielded from non-technical individuals. I am excited to open up high-powered technology capabilities to the everyday user." Daniel said about Intely's decision to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.
We are confident that Daniel will help us position ourselves for continued growth and success.
About Intely
Intely allows healthcare providers and organizations the ability to connect with other digital health products and patients in just a few clicks. Intely breaks down technology barriers and reduces the friction to enter the healthcare market for Digital Health products, providers, patients, and developers. Access to Intely’s simple, secure platform helps scale, integrate, and automate workflows for improved interoperability. Find out how Intely can help you at www.intely.io. Visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
