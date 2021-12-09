U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Set to Experience Surge in Procedures by 2028

One limiting factor within the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market is pricing pressures. Consumers, physicians, hospitals and insurance providers are working to be more affordable.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market. Overall, the combined market value of the orthopedic biomaterials market in the U.S. has been growing steadily over the past number of years and all of the segments are expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, some more rapidly than others.

According to iData's U.S. Report for Orthopedic Biomaterials, the U.S. market was previously estimated at around $3.7 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the market has continued to increase moving into 2022 and is expected to reach almost $4.7 billion by 2028. Similarly, the orthopedic biomaterial procedures per country are set to increase by 2028. This report includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis and more.

The U.S. market for Orthopedic Biomaterials includes bone graft substitutes, which are represented by allografts, demineralized bone matrices (DBMs), xenografts and synthetic bone graft markets. The report also includes orthopedic growth factors, cellular allografts, orthopedic cell therapy, represented by bone marrow aspirate concentrate and platelet-rich plasma, hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation in single, two, three and five-injection cycles and, finally, orthopedic cartilage repair. Additionally, a complete COVID-19 impact analysis is included with details on market size and growth estimates for each market covered by the report under best, base and worst-case scenarios.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Medtronic, and DePuy Synthes are the market share leaders in the U.S. followed by other market leaders include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Sanofi and Bioventus. Medtronic has been able to retain its spot as the leader within the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market, largely due to its growth factor product, INFUSE®.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

