Seven Witnesses Testify During Murder Trial

By Holden Rafey - December 8, 2021 Court | Daily Stories | Homicides | Shooting | Suspects | Victims |

Seven witnesses testified during the second day of a murder trial for the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old in the summer of 2019.

Tony McClam is charged with first-degree murder while armed in death of Karon Brown on July 18, 2019, on the 2700 block of Naylor Road, SE. A Metropolitan Police Department detective, a Prince George’s County, Md. police officer, a Metro Transit police officer, a U.S. Marshal, a neighbor of McClam and a member of the Washington Metro Transit Authority digital video evidence unit all testified during the second day of McClam’s trial.

The prosecutor asked each of the witnesses to identify the defendant and verify numerous pieces of video evidence. The prosecutor showed surveillance footage of the shooting and surrounding areas taken from a gas station, a grocery store and a metro bus.

Defense attorneys Jason Tulley and Aubrey Dillon did not cross-examine all of the witnesses. But during their questioning of McClam’s neighbor, who first identified McClam as the suspect to police based on images MPD released hours after the shooting, they questioned why he was able to identify McClam from a picture even though it was blurry.

The prosecution is planning to call more witnesses when proceedings pick back up on Dec. 8, including someone from the Department of Forensic Science. The prosecution said that they are expecting to rest their case on Dec. 14.