Metropolitan Police Department Officer Arrested for First Degree Child Sex Abuse Offense in the District

Agents of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Division investigated allegations of First Degree Child Sex Abuse involving an MPD officer that occurred in the District of Columbia

 

Between September 2005 and June 2006, the suspect allegedly sexually abused the female juvenile victim on multiple occasions in Washington, DC.

 

On Monday, December 6, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 49 year-old Lucius Kearney, of Waldorf, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sex Abuse. He has been employed with the Department since 2001 and is assigned to the Fourth District. His police powers had been revoked and in a duty status that does not require him to interact with the public.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

