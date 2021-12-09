ArtRevSol & CMC Ent LLC present Nique Got-It “Saturday Night Crunch” | Music Video

Submit Release
Nique Got-It recording artist hailing from Muskegon, MI has released the visuals for the much anticipated “Saturday Night Crunch” produced by Rich Jay.

When I get to heaven imma still serve a pack Put that 20 ball up you ain’t eatin thats a snack Took a L I ain’t cry I wonn trippin, got it back”
— Nique Got-It
MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021

Up and coming recording artist hailing from Muskegon, MI, Nique Got-It has released the visuals for the much anticipated “Saturday Night Crunch” produced by Rich Jay.

As the saying goes “pressure busts pipes” or in Nique Got-It's case, makes diamonds. When the pressure is on, a real hustler will prevail. Nique Got-It has continued to show his determination and drive for success. Consistently releasing new music and content all year Nique Got-It starts to apply the pressure himself with the release of these high punched visuals.

So be sure to press play and check out the official video, hit like, leave a comment subscribe and don’t forget to hit the notification bell.

Stay tuned as Nique Got -It will be releasing the lyric video very soon. Until then stream “Saturday Night Crunch” TODAY! To stay up to date with Nique Got-It follow him on all social platforms and get updates on new releases, content, performances, merchandise, pop-ups and more!!

All Links: https://linktr.ee/niquegotit
Contact Info: cmcentllc@gmail.com

Nique Got-It “Saturday Night Crunch” | Music Video

