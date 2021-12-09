Celebrate the Holidays with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Feast ToGo and Special Holiday Features

Firebirds' Holiday Feast ToGo features delicious Prime Rib with a variety of sides and generously portioned to feed up to six people. Last day to pre-order is Dec. 18. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's Bananas Foster Bread Pudding Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's seasonal cocktails are all winners but the Botanical Spritz is one of the prettiest! Made with Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and strawberry elixir topped with club soda.

Last day to pre-order Holiday Feast is December 18

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s Holiday Feast is a mouthwatering meal that will make any gathering a deliciously memorable one. At participating Firebirds locations while supplies last, Firebirds’ Holiday Feast is available for pre-order through Saturday, December 18. Meals will be scheduled for pick up on Thursday, December 23 or Friday, December 24. Firebirds will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day.

PRIME RIB FEAST serves up to 6 people and includes:

• Uncooked 4lbs. Hand-cut, Herb-Rubbed Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Sauce

• Parmesan Mashed Potatoes

• Family Mac and Cheese

• Asparagus with Roasted Garlic Thyme Butter

• Broccoli Cheddar Casserole

• Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

• Panella Bread and Whipped Butter

The generously portioned Holiday Feast is $199.95. Pre-orders can be made online at order.firebirdsrestaurants.com.

Known for its authentic wood fire grilled steak, seafood, chicken, and ribs, Firebirds also offers a variety of holiday lunch and dinner entrées, all scratch prepared and featuring a host of seasonal, fresh ingredients. Among Firebirds’ most popular holiday entrées are Smoked Sea Salt-Crusted Grilled NY Strip and Lobster Fondue Salmon. For dessert, a shareable Bananas Foster Bread Pudding is a perfect way to put the finishing touches on a sumptuous meal.

“Lobster Fondue Salmon is one of our guests’ favorite dishes this season,” said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. “For seafood lovers, our wood fire grilled salmon topped with lobster and spinach fondue is truly second to none.”

At participating restaurants while supplies last, Firebirds’ Holiday Features are available now through January 4, and include:

Shareable:

• Fresh Burrata - A variety of fresh, ripe tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic reduction, smoky hot honey drizzle and charred bread

• Bananas Foster Bread Pudding - Vanilla bean ice cream, spiced pecans and crispy cinnamon-sugar tortilla

Lunch:

• Smoked Sea Salt-Crusted Grilled NY Strip - (10oz or 16oz) topped with Merlot-shallot butter and served with 5-cheese family mac and cheese

• Lobster Fondue Salmon - (8oz) wood grilled salmon, topped with lobster and spinach fondue, served with Parmesan mashed potatoes

Dinner:

• Parmesan Crusted Red Snapper - Served with “loaded” ember-grilled corn, fresh asparagus and topped with coal-roasted tomato-basil sauce

• Smoked Sea Salt-Crusted Grilled NY Strip - (10oz or 16oz) topped with Merlot-shallot butter and served with 5-cheese family mac and cheese

• Lobster Fondue Salmon - Wood grilled salmon, topped with lobster and spinach fondue, served with Parmesan mashed potatoes

Handcrafted in harmony with the season, Firebirds’ specialty Cocktails/Mocktails include:

• BLACKBERRY MARGARITA: Espolon Blanco Tequila, triple sec, blackberry elixir and housemade sweet and sour mix, served on the rocks

• BOTANICAL SPRITZ: Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and strawberry elixir topped with club soda

• BY THE FIRE: Milagro Silver Tequila, hibiscus and cinnamon elixirs and fresh-squeezed lime juice, served on the rocks

• CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED: Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Tiramisu Liqueur and Angostura Cocoa Bitters, served over a large ice cube

• PHOENIX RISING: Bacardi Superior Rum, pomegranate juice, and fresh-squeezed lime juice muddled with mint and simple syrup, topped with club soda

• RYES AND SHINE: Slow & Low Rock and Rye, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and agave nectar, served on the rocks

• CINNAMON APPLE RYE: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Jack Daniel’s Rye, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, apple cider

• RASPBERRY MINT MULE: Svedka Vodka, raspberry purée, fresh-squeezed lime juice, muddled fresh raspberries and mint, topped with ginger beer

Mocktails:

• BLACKBERRY NO-JITO: Blackberry purée, Alex’s Fresh Lemonade, fresh lime, and mint leaves

• AUTUMN TEA SANGRIA: Tea, pomegranate and fresh-squeezed orange juices, cinnamon elixir, fresh fruit, and club soda

• APPLE CIDER TAMED MULE: Apple cider, fresh thyme, fresh-squeezed lemon juice and ginger beer

Online ordering for ToGo curbside delivery is available, providing a convenient alternative to dine-in. Delivery is made possible through partners such as DoorDash. In addition to trying the Holiday Feast and Holiday Features menu, Firebirds is also offering beautifully designed gift cards perfect for holiday gifting to co-workers, family and friends. Guests will receive $20 in bonus gift cards with every $100 spent on Firebirds gift cards in store or online through Dec. 31.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds’ scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds’ private label wine. In keeping with its mission, “To Serve, Enrich and Exceed,” Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2.5 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.