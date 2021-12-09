Leading Education Video Platform Provider is Latest Brand to Join the Uniguest Family
Planet eStream logo
Nashville-based Uniguest acquires Planet eStream, increasing its footprint in the educational sector
Digital engagement in education is growing at an exponential rate, and we are excited to offer new and existing customers a solution with such a wide range of capabilities.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global leader in digital engagement technology to multiple end markets, announced today the acquisition of Planet eStream, a unified video platform provider for the education sector.
With more than 4 million users across over 550 locations, Planet eStream increases Uniguest’s footprint in the education industry while adding breadth to the already robust digital signage and video capabilities of the organization. Located in West Yorkshire, UK, Planet eStream will align under the UK-headquartered Tripleplay IPTV and digital signage division of Uniguest.
Planet eStream is a unified video platform used primarily by secondary schools, colleges, and universities to create, manage, and deliver content and digital learning resources to their students and staff. Features include video on demand, live streaming, lecture/classroom capture, digital signage, and image management. This comprehensive and flexible toolset means that Planet eStream can be tailored to fit an organization’s particular needs.
“Planet eStream is an excellent addition to the Uniguest family of brands,” Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said. “Digital engagement in education is growing at an exponential rate, and we are excited to offer new and existing customers a solution with such a wide range of capabilities. As we integrate Planet eStream into our Tripleplay division, we will explore opportunities to extend a number of its enterprise video and digital signage capabilities across other end markets and territories.”
Wendy Robinson co-founder of Planet eStream, will stay on with Uniguest after the acquisition as Managing Director for Planet eStream. “Over the past 17 plus years, we have worked hard to create a platform to support the ever-increasing requirements of educational organizations for video-based learning,” Robinson said.
“Planet eStream started as a video on demand and live streaming platform. We now boast a wide range of cutting-edge features, such as lecture and classroom capture, photo and image management, and digital signage. We have also introduced many innovative tools that enable educators to turn passive video content into engaging, interactive learning resources. Bringing all these technologies together into one unified video platform makes Planet eStream a unique offering.
“I look forward to continuing our work within the education sector and introducing our technology to other territories and new verticals.“
Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Planet eStream to the Uniguest organization marks the fifth acquisition of 2021. The company acquired JANUS Displays, a hospitality-focused digital signage company in February; Sagely, a senior living software technology provider in May; UCView, an IPTV and digital signage provider in September; and Volara, a voice-based engagement provider in October.
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 78. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support. The Uniguest family incorporates the Tripleplay, Touchtown and JANUS Displays technology and teams. www.uniguest.com
About Planet eStream:
Founded in 1993 in the UK, Planet eStream provides a unified video platform for educational organizations to make media more accessible and engaging for students and educators alike.
The platform features video on demand, live streaming, lecture and classroom capture, interactive tools, photo management and digital signage. Its centralized platform is simple to use and allows educators to easily create, manage and securely deliver their media and digital learning resources.
Planet eStream supports more than 550 locations, delivering content to over 4 million users worldwide. For more information, please visit planetestream.co.uk
About Atlantic Street Capital
ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC’s value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business’ underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.
