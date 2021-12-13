There's Still Time to Find the Perfect Gifts This Holiday Season
From a gift set fit for royalty to a game for every sense, here are some recommendations from the ultimate giver this holiday season.LAKE WALES, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's time to push the cookies aside and get the holiday shopping finished as Christmas is right around the corner. Still, looking for that special gift for you-know-who? We've compiled a few of our top gift ideas that are sure to spread some cheer this holiday.
Fashion and Lifestyle Gifts
Niré Beauty Brush Set
Shine like a star and perform like a pro with Niré Beauty’s Glitter Edition Essential Glow Set. This standalone collection features ten all-new versatile brushes for the face and eyes, complete with a helpful guide on using each brush to achieve beautiful results no matter your level of expertise.
https://bit.ly/3lT9OMW
Bayswater 8 Slot Watch Box with Drawer - Brown
Handcrafted to display the finest collections, the Bayswater Watch Box holds eight timepieces and other lifestyle accessories. The watch box––available in varying sizes and colors–– is a timeless design to suit any décor, affording that remarkable man in your life the luxury of showcasing his collection in style.
https://amzn.to/3EGxag5
Heartbeat Bracelet - Meydalle
A heart can beat over 2 billion times during a lifetime, each as unique and irreplaceable as the next. Magical things can happen in the span of one heartbeat, and the handcrafted Heartbeat Bracelet by Meydalle is the perfect gift for capturing the beauty of every particular heartbeat you share with that special someone.
https://amzn.to/3IDK0Oy
Personalized Door Mat
Personalized Just For You! Custom made to order, DECOREALM's 100% natural coconut coir doormats make an unforgettable holiday gift, housewarming gift, wedding gift, thank you gift, or "just because" gift to yourself! Available in two sizes, they guarantee a 5-day turnaround and global shipping!
https://amzn.to/31NumQ6
Baker and Bolt Allen Wrench Drill Bit Set
Allen Wrench Drill Bit Set (Premium 12pc Complete SAE Set) /w Storage Case and Bit Holder - Hex Shank Magnetic Bit Set - The GIFD Collection - Fortified S2 Steel - Long 2in Heads for Drills
https://amzn.to/3rRcfDv
Reusable Grocery Bags by Gramercy Kitchen
The fashionable, machine washable, and durable shopping bags from Gramercy Kitchen are fit for anyone who wants to impact the environment positively. Each eco-friendly bag comes in sets of three packs available in various colors.
https://amzn.to/3DFvZMW
Travando’s Carbon Money Clip Wallet "Austin"
Slim down your pocket with Travando’s Carbon Money Clip Wallet "AUSTIN,” which offers space for up to 11 cards, RFID protection, and a built-in stainless steel money clip to secure bills. Designed in Germany, the wallet comes in a luxurious gift box and is the perfect accessory for modern men.
https://amzn.to/30fbmtg
Will's Wine Cork Holder
This handcrafted monogram cork holder from Will’s Wine is an excellent gift for the wine lover in your life. Available in a vast array of letters and symbols, each personalized metal monogram letter turns old wine corks into toast worthy-designs sure to impress.
https://amzn.to/3oE1H8J
Gifts for the Foodies
Patsy's Italian Restaurant of New York Cookbook
Who wouldn't enjoy an excellent Italian dinner from Patsy’s Italian Restaurant, one of NYC's most famous Italian eateries? Patsy’s Cookbook features a collection of classic Italian recipes served at the restaurant internationally known as Ol' Blue Eyes, Frank Sinatra’s favorite place to eat!
https://bit.ly/3oFSqNv
Stainless Steel Slicer by Gramercy Kitchen
The Mandoline Slicer by Gramercy Kitchen is a high-quality kitchen tool your food-loving friends would be proud to have in their arsenal. With a durable stainless-steel body, a top-notch blade specially imported from Japan, and an adjustable dial, this will fit into the kitchen of every culinary enthusiast.
https://amzn.to/3DSMENb
Savvy Spade Herb Garden Kit
This Savvy Spade Herb Garden Kit is the perfect gift for anyone who loves experimenting with delicious flavor infusions. This herb starter kit comes with everything you need to start growing your own herbs, including rustic burlap starter pots that you can place on windowsills, countertops, outdoor greenhouses, and balconies.
https://amzn.to/31LOjGW
Saffron & Sage Half Sheet Pan and Rack Set
The Saffron & Sage aluminum baking sheet distributes heat evenly, giving you the perfectly baked product every time. The stainless steel wire rack is ideal for cooling baked goods and drying decorated sugar cookies. You can use the rack and pan in the oven to grill meat, crisp bacon, make chicken wings and bbq ribs, and it is the perfect gift for any of the bakers in your life!
https://amzn.to/31BVmlS
Aprikalife Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder
AprikaLife’s Organic Japanese Matcha Green Tea Powder is a must on most foodies’ lists this year. Imported directly from Japan’s top tea fields, this culinary grade matcha is 100% USDA-certified organic and JAS (Japanese Agricultural Standard) certified. AprikaLife delivers a smooth, balanced, and brightly colored matcha guaranteed to be enjoyed by tea lovers.
https://amzn.to/3ybHUAJ
Safegrate
“Grate your food, not your fingers!” Safegrate was invented to protect your fingers when you grate and slice food, so meal preparation is safe for the whole family. Even better––you can use it with any grater you have at home.
https://amzn.to/336iGZ4
Sherpa Chai Mix & Match Set
For the tea lover on your list, dazzle their taste buds with an authentic and delicious gift from Sherpa Chai. Sherpa Chai creates authentic chai tea from a century-old family recipe, and this small-batch brew is made from all-natural and non-GMO ingredients, including black tea sourced from Nepal and fresh-pressed ginger.
https://bit.ly/31JeIp1
Strongwater Cocktail Bitters Sampler
Our collection of artisan Award-Winning Cocktail Bitters created in the Colorado Rocky Mountains are expertly crafted to bring you the most diverse botanical flavor profiles to heal the soul and spruce your cocktail.
https://amzn.to/3ydAE7m
Michelle Harris
prREACH
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter