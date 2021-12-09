Wrapping up the Second Annual Milton Restaurant Week

Mealtime has always been, and will always be a special time for family and friends to gather and enjoy quality time together.” — Don Rountree

MILTON, GEORGIA, FULTON, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we wrap up the second annual Milton Restaurant week we would like to give a huge thank you to all parties involved in making this event possible, especially our sponsors and participating restaurants. This wonderful week engaged our local restaurants and local residents alike and would not have been possible without everyone's hard work and participation. We started Milton Restaurant Week in 2020 to bring the restaurants of Milton Georgia back to life after a trying time and we are pleased to have been able to bring it back for the second year in a row. This event brings together the people of Milton for good food and a good time in hopes of re-establishing a stable economy for our wonderful city. For the Rountree Group, this is always a fun and pleasurable event to bring to life for our community and we hope to make Milton Restaurant week a tradition for many years to come. The Rountree Group is happy to announce that we will be hosting Taste of Milton, another food lovers event in the spring of 2022. Keep a lookout for more information to come regarding this new event being brought to life!