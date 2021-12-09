IT Vortex, LLC Hires New Director of Cloud Consulting Services

Steven Crociata - Director of Cloud Consulting Services VMware Certified

Steven Crociata hired to accelerate our value to clients looking to move to the cloud and take advantage of cloud services.

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Vortex, LLC, a renowned Cloud Services provider known for specializing in rapid system implementations for such IT services as Cloud Hosting (IaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Business Continuity (BCPaaS), and trusted partner with VMWare, Dell/EMC, Fortinet, Mitel, Microsoft, and TrendMicro, is pleased to announce Steven Crociata as the new Director of Cloud Consulting Services.Steven brings over 30 years of telecommunications, network design & security sales experience, and industry knowledge to IT Vortex. He is a highly motivated professional with a proven track record in working within various industries. His experience as an individual contributor and manager enabled him to lead multiple initiatives for well-known vendor-based solutions such as Cisco, Mitel, VMware, Juniper, Dell, and others.His distinguished list of developed relationships includes accounts like Toys R US, Ashley Stewart, Children's Place, Gristedes foods, various hospitals, government agencies such as the NYPD, FBI, US Secret Service, Postal Inspectors, and many more others. While at XO Communications, Steve worked as the project team leader reporting directly to Carl Icahn (multi-billion-dollar investor and Chairman of XO Communications), supporting and selling network infrastructure solutions to his investment portfolio of companies."25 years in the telco space working for carriers, and I can tell you the one element that was missing from the way they handled their clients was the personal touch. What attracted me to join the IT Vortex team was their forward-thinking views and strategies about how businesses operate, and how they can capitalize on expanding their business strategies more successfully in the IT Vortex Cloud. I am eager to be a part of the IT Vortex team that is driven and inspired to be the best," said Steven.Steven is based in the Greater New York Metro/Tri-State and will serve IT Vortex's Eastern Region."We have been looking for a person exactly like Steven to round out our team. Steven's security, technology, and law enforcement leadership and sales experience will help our clients grow their cloud infrastructure and IT needs. It's a big win for us to have someone of Steven's caliber serving our clients!" said Lou Corriero, IT Vortex Leadership Team.Please feel free to contact Steven Crociata at 201-225-8674 or via email at steve.crociata@theitvortex.com for any of your Cloud, Security, and IT needs.To learn more about IT Vortex Cloud Hosting Services , please visit https://www.theitvortex.com

