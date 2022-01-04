New book, named a top holiday pick by Good Morning America, shares inspirations from the beauty of the human spirit
A HEART’S LANDSCAPE: An Invitation to the Garden of Moments by Susan Lax
Providing companionship, solace and beauty, this book belongs close by, to be opened whenever the soul seeks some nourishment and gentle strokes.”NEW YORK, NY, US, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how challenging times may be, a new book just released by a spiritual counselor and debut author -- and named by Good Morning America as one of the top holiday picks -- is designed to unlock for readers a moment of joy in each day.
— Rabbi Miri Gold
A Heart’s Landscape: An Invitation to the Garden of Moments (Your Moment Press) by Susan Lax, is a beautiful collection of stories, poems, and words from the garden of the author's heart that offers insights, comfort, and healing. It is being targeted to appropriate markets with a focus on Energy Healing, Love & Loss, Death & Grief categories.
The book recently claimed the #1 spot on Amazon's New Releases in the Mental and Spiritual Healing category.
Some days, our hearts or souls can't find the glasses to see, and we cannot hear our own music. We find ourselves on autopilot, forgetting the preciousness of being and losing touch with our creative spirit. But on other days, our being fills with excitement, magically showing us the miracle of joy. Lax explores the gifts of awareness and encourages the reader to be present in the moment.
With A Heart's Landscape, Lax offers a path to an attentive heart. On every page, her words and timeless photographs meet your soul in the perfect place. In times of grief, illness, or life transitions, you'll find healing and strength within these pages. As a spiritual counselor, end-of-life caregiver, and Reiki practitioner, Lax shares the truths and inspirations she has learned from the beauty of the human spirit and the gifts of nature and awareness.
Visit her website at susanplax.com.
Lax writes an “email for the soul” called Morning Inspiration, which started as a message of joy to a dear friend at a time of great illness and slowly developed into the likes of storytelling and poetry. “By reaching people around the world, the emails connect us all through words of inspiration,” says Lax. “The idea of putting Morning Inspiration in a book began at my readers’ request. It came to fruition during Covid lockdown, as the waves of grief and uncertainty rushed through all our moments. I put a collection of my inspirations and photographs in one place, A Heart’s Landscape.”
Praise is already pouring in:
Says journalist Bradley Burston, “In a conversation that flows and then pauses to breathe and to learn and to look anew, Susan Lax melds strength and compassion to bring life wisdom to every page. A literal labor of love.”
Kirkus Reviews says, "The accompanying photos are beguiling, with sun-dappled seascapes, forest and mountain scenes, and lots of flowers, all rendered in lush color. Overall, many readers will find this collection to be an energizing daily constitutional for the soul."
Adds Jeannie Blaustein, Ph.D., D. Ministry, “Lax invites us to awaken our hearts to all that is, and to deepen our attention so that we may find in each moment of our lives the courage, humility, honesty and hope that sustain the human spirit.”
The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, Book Depository and many other retailers.
About the author: Susan Lax offers spiritual coaching and care for many, including those touched by illness and loving someone through death. She leads workshops and guided meditation sessions. In 2010 she began writing Morning Inspiration—an email for your soul. In addition, Susan is a certified Reiki practitioner. The co-owner of Naot Footwear, Susan spends her moments between New York and Tel Aviv together with her partner in life and love. They share the joy of three daughters and five grandchildren.
