With Restaurant Supplies Hard to Come By, Innovative Solutions Are Starting to Appear
Heavy-duty menu covers are the perfect solution to global supply chain problems.
We had a hard time securing materials. So I looked at what material we had on hand and decided to create these Heavy Duty Vinyl Menu Covers. Our customers have been happy with this amazing substitute.”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent global supply chain issues, many restaurateurs are having a hard time finding much-needed products for their establishments. One item that’s been especially elusive is menu covers. Many are looking towards alternatives to fill this need. One company, StoreSMART, has created heavy duty, vinyl plastic menu covers as a substitute for their popular, but hard-to-find, rigid toploaders. Many rigid toploaders are currently unavailable, so these vinyl plastic menu covers are the perfect workaround.
— Coming soonReenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART....
StoreSMART's Vinyl Plastic Menu Covers make menus look almost as enticing as the food. After all, a fresh, clean-looking menu reflects well on the restaurant. Each protector is crafted of thick, durable, vinyl plastic, ensuring that the menus are comfortable to hold and not too floppy. Folded menus pop right back into shape.
“Due to supply chain back-ups, we were having a hard time securing the material for our older menu cover styles,” says Reenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART. “So, I looked at what material we had on hand and decided to create these Heavy Duty Vinyl Menu Covers. Our customers have been happy with this amazing substitute.”
Restaurant owners stand to save on reprinting costs by using these protective holders, too. The corners will remain crisp and the durable material resists wear and tear. Liquids and food wipe right off cleanly without harming the menu inside. There are no seams where food can hide, making it very easy to keep menus clean. Since they’re made in the USA, these menu covers are in stock and ready to ship to restaurant owners who are struggling with material and transportation shortages.
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 800-424-1011 x 9208.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011.
Contact: Stan Feingold StoreSMART 180 Metro Park, Rochester, NY 14623
800-424-1011
Stan Feingold
StoreSMART
+1 585-278-9208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other